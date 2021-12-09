The Patterson High School Career and Technical Education program strikes again, but this time it isn’t its highly touted Truck Driving and Logistics program or its popular Health Careers Pathway program that's making waves. This time it’s the Agricultural Mechanics Career Pathway program that has students thriving.
The Advanced Agricultural Mechanics and Welding class at PHS has been commissioned by Las Palmas Elementary school to build custom soccer goal posts, and it's not the first time that the Elementary School has reached out to them for their services.
“A few years ago Las Palmas approached us about making them some soccer goals,” said Agricultural Mechanics Teacher, Michael Costa. “We were able to do it for quite a bit less than what they would have paid to buy them new, so they were really excited about that and they were extremely happy with the product and now they came back and wanted a few more so these students were able to build those for them.”
The Advanced class features a handful of skilled students that were up for the job. Each one plans on having a career in Ag Mechanics and Welding once they graduate, such as student Gavin Chistopherson, a senior in his final year of the Ag Mechanics Pathway.
“All of my uncles are mechanics and they’ve let me go down to work and turn bolts with them,” said Gavin. “I also like to weld so I thought that this program was an open opportunity for me that may help me get a great job at the end of the day.”
The Ag Mechanics pathway is part of the larger Agricultural Program at PHS which features pathways in: Agricultural Mechanics, Ornamental Horticulture and Agriscience.
“My pathway is Ag Mechanics,” said Costa, who is in his eighth year at PHS. “It consists of Agricultural Engineering 1, Agricultural Engineering 2 and the advanced class. “Ag Engineering 1 gets a very wide range of knowledge. [In that class] we do electrical wiring, woodworking, sheet metal, we do all this stuff and some welding. As the classes go up that ladder we focus more on welding and fabrication but we do have a base on a lot of these other skills.”
Students in the advanced class were ready to make the goal posts for Las Palmas after having learned a lot of the basic welding techniques from Ag Mechanics 1.
“After we got the materials [for the project] we had to cut them out into the shapes we needed it to be,” said student Matthew Zepeda. “We needed to angle those shapes and size them to the proper proportions to each other so that the soccer goals weren’t different sizes. Then we had to weld them together while they were clamped in position and then we cleaned them up a bit and stood them up to give them a little strength test to make sure our welds held. Then we started painting them.”
Zepeda is one of 4 students who worked on the project in the advanced class and plans on pursuing a career in welding once he graduates. His classmate Isaac Toscano plans to do the same.
“When we weld we gotta make sure that the wire speed and everything else is correct,” said Toscano. “Because if it’s too high it can burn through the material.”
Toscano got involved in the program because he finds welding and fabrication to be fun and he can’t wait to get started on a career in the field.
“This class is the capstone course in the Ag Mechanics pathway,” said Costa. “These students started off in Ag Engineering 1 and moved up to Ag Engineering 2 and are now doing this.”
Other projects that the class has worked on in the past include: Equipment trailers, BBQ trailers, Hydraulic Scrapers for tractors, and a Shade trailer. The class also has projects lined up in the future.
“We have some guys that have talked to me this year,” said Costa. “One needs a trailer built so that’s currently in the works. Another guy wants us to build a 30 foot rolling entry gate and that’s in the works as well.”
Costa says that projects are taken on as a learning experience and are often accompanied by donations which are used by the program to purchase consumable materials that are used on a daily basis.
“We use wire, we use gas, welding electrodes and we go through that by the hundreds and thousands of pounds each year, so if we ever get donations [that's where it goes.]”
