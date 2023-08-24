On August 19, the Patterson Walmart opened its pharmacy to help the underserved people in the community. This year’s Wellness Day—a nationwide health event—included free health screenings as well as back-to-school goodie bags for children.
Head Pharmacist Marcus Dhaliwal mentioned the importance of their blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose screenings. These three things often lead to large health issues down the road, such as heart problems and diabetes. “There are some patients who had never been to the doctor,” he said. “They realized they had high cholesterol, and that pushed them to be like, ‘You know what, I need to take care of myself.’” The pharmacists have been able to prevent many future health crises through these screenings.
He explained how the Walmart pharmacy has good deals on medication for uninsured and underinsured patients. As people from all walks of life come to Wellness Day, it becomes a time when those in the most need learn about the opportunities available. “When we do Wellness Days days, we’re able to reach a lot more patients than we normally do,” Dhaliwal said. “Especially our underserved patients.”
Because Patterson is small, another benefit arises. Dhaliwal and the other pharmacists are able to build relationships with the patients and directly invest in them. “You really do get to know all your patients,” he said. Depending on the patient’s health, they may also point them to further resources to address potential issues.
Besides the screening area, other employees gave out coloring sheets, bags with candy, and school supplies for kids. Their parents were invited to pick up an informational packet from the Vision Center inside the store and learn more about Walmart's health services.
Across the United States, more than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies participated in Wellness Day. “As families enter a new school year, there’s a peace of mind that comes with a quick health screening or immunization,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy in a press release. “Walmart is known for being a back-to-school destination, and Wellness Day at our pharmacies brings an added layer of convenience and community to that process. We’re thrilled to be part of this fun, exciting season and look forward to connecting with our customers and patients.”
