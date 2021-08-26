The West Side Theatre in Newman is pleased to announce we are open and offer live entertainment through November at our restored 1940’s movie house, now a non-profit arts center. Please feel free to share info links about our events & tickets and also see our mission statement below. Please share in print, online and with your colleagues and customers. Any questions or comments please reply herein. Thank you for your time!
September Events
September 11, 8:00 p.m.
Tom Rigney & Flambeau
Violinist, composer, Cajun Fiddler and leader of the the American Roots Music Band, Tom Rigney and Flambeau are all stars simmers and cooks with musical intelligence. Their high energy live show features tight ensemble playing, deeply infectious grooves and rich soloing.
September 18, 8:00 p.m.
Carnaval Tribute to Santana
Carnaval, formerly Caravanserai, returns for their 11th performance at the West Side Theatre and still packing them in with their stunning tribute to Santana bringing you the sound and rhythm of the street. All the legendary Santana music that's had you on your feet and dancing for years.
“The West Side Theatre Foundation is a community service organization dedicated to the introduction, education, enhancement and presentation of cultural arts; the renovation and maintenance of a center for the arts and civic events on the West Side of Stanislaus County.”
