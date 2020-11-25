West Stanislaus Fire Protection District volunteer firefighters conducted rescue training on Nov. 16. Exercises included setting up rigging, and rapelling into the scene, patient triage, stabilization, and transport. Although these types of rescues happen infrequently it’s important for rescue personnel to practice their skills so that they are prepared in the event they are needed. Training at night fits into the volunteers work schedules and adds difficulty to the exercises.

