Volunteers from West Stanislaus Fire Protection District gathered at Station 53 in Westley on June 11 to prepare the latest addition to the fleet for service.
Fire hose, life saving equipment, fire extinguishers and other necessary gear was removed from the old truck and placed on the used but new-to-the District 2013 Pierce Velocity Type One Fire Engine.
This truck replaces the 1996 Spartan Fire Apparatus that has been in service for West Stanislaus Fire since 2013.
The Pierce Velocity Type One is capable of pumping 1500 gallons of water a minute and will be responding from Station 50 in downtown Patterson. Station 50 is the West Stan station located in the same building as Station 51 on Las Palmas Avenue.
Station 50 and the newest type one engine responds to incidents in the rural areas of the Westside communities including Del Puerto Canyon, incidents on Interstate 5, as well as providing mutual aid to communities to the north and south of Patterson.
