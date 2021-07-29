A four man crew from West Stanislaus Fire Protection District has been deployed to the Dixie Fire.
Albert Flores, Miguel Velasquez, Alex Diaz and Virgil Myers left Patterson on July 22. After reporting to the incident base camp in Chico they were sent to the Quincy base camp.
The crew is working 24-hour shifts in the Snake Lake area performing structure protection, firing operations and various other firefighting assignments.
Cal-Fire’s most recent update shows that the fire is active in Butte and Plumas Counties. It has burned more than 217,000 acres in 14 days and is only 23% contained.
The crew is committed to 14 days of service, at that time they will be replaced with another four-person team or Brush 57 and the crew will be released.
WSFPD is recruiting. new members to serve Westside communities. Applications are being accepted until August 1 at local fire stations.
