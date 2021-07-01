Firefighters from West Stanislaus Fire Protection District particiated in a controlled burn training exercise on June 25.
The training exercise mostly utilized brush and grass apparatus but a type one engine got in on the action as well.
Though more approriatly designed for structure fires, the type one engine is capable of firefighting in rural terrain as well, when needed.
Division Chief Jonathan Schali spent most of the evening walking the field of overgrown grain with a drip torch while the younger volunteers followed behind practicing hose control and fire suppression as the winds picked up.
The surrounding orchards were protected from flames and no injuries were reported during the exercise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.