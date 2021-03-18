The latest WSFPD recruits (Johnny Adame, Nate Washburn, Alex Martinez, Denver Andersen and Alejandro Perez) were run through a confidence course at Station 53 on March 10, 2021.
Beginning at a corrugated plastic tube recruits were subjected to confined spaces and entanglement obstacles all while blind folded.
The cloth head and face coverings that are used in conjunction with their breathing apparatus (BA), were instead used over the BA as a blindfold that prevented them seeing the obstacle in front of them.
These five guys, spurred on by their peers and leadership, maneuvered the obstacle course with determination.
Each recruit was treated as equally capable as they had all been trained together under the tutelage of Division Chief Jonathan Schali.
Schali expressed his excitement over the experience saying, “I love this!” Before donning turn-outs for the first time in recent memory and traversing the confidence course as well.
