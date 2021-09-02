On August 30 an update from Chief Jeff Gregory confirmed that Richard Gerety, a firefighter from West Stanislaus Fire Protection District station 53 suffered significant burns during firefighting operations on the Caldor fire in the El Dorado National Forest. Gerety was deployed to the Caldor fire on August 18 as part of a strike team.
The Fire District was notified on August 27 that Gerety had been injured and ground transported to a burn unit.
The press release from Chief Gregory read in part, "West Stanislaus Brush 4 and their strike team were performing firefighting operations in Division J, northeast section at the Caldor fire. During the operation our firefighter received significant burns. The firefighter was ground transported to a burn center where he is being treated for his injuries."
Gerety later told the Irrigator that visibility issues caused by the fire prevented air transport from being able to fly in or out of the area he was injured in.
The press release further stated that Gerety had received first degree burns to his torso, second degree burns to his legs, third degree burns on his arms, and fourth degree burns on his hands. This information may be revised in the future as this information was what was immediately reported. Gerety’s wife, Jennifer has reported that he suffered burns to 20% of his body.
Gregory said, "He will have a long road of recovery and needs your support. We are working with a burn institute representative to assist the family with anything they need. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts through this difficult time.”
Gerety spoke with the Irrigator on August 30. Notorious for avoiding the camera and being a man of few words “on the record,” in good spirits he complained about the publicity the incident had already caused, but was appreciative of the well wishes.
He is expected to spend a month at the U.C. Davis burn center as he undergoes skin graft procedures to promote healing of the burns he suffered. These procedures are often very painful and in some cases need to be repeated to prevent infection and ensure tissue health.
Gerety’s wife Jennifer and their two-year old son have been able to travel to UC Davis to be with Richard while he undergoes treatment.
A GoFundMe account (https://gofund.me/e40de469) has been established for those who wish to support Richard, his wife Jennifer and their two-year old son through his recovery. Alternatively, donations can be made to the Gerety Family at Station 51 on Las Palmas Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.