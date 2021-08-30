An update from Chief Jeff Gregory has confirmed that Richard Gerety, a firefighter from West Stanislaus Fire Protection District station 53 suffered significant burns during firefighting operations on the Caldor fire in the El Dorado National Forest.
The Fire District was notified on August 27 that Gerety had been injured and ground transported to a burn unit.
The press release from Chief Gregory reads in part, "West Stanislaus Brush 4 and their strike team were performing firefighting operations in Division J, northeast section at the Caldor fire. During the operation our firefighter received significant burns. The firefighter was ground transported to a burn center where he is being treated for his injuries."
Gerety received first degree burns to his torso, second degree burns to his legs, third degree burns on his arms, and fourth degree burns on his hands.
Gregory further says, "He will have a long road of recovery and needs your support. His wife and two-year-old son are with him. We are working with a burn institute representative to assist the family with anything they need. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts through this difficult time.”
Gerety was deployed to the Caldor fire on August 18 as part of a strike team.
