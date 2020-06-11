Ruby Herrera, Treasurer of the Westside Food Pantry, reached out to the Irrigator with news of a sizable donation from Save Mart Companies.
Set to be delivered at 10 a.m. on June 3 were five pallets of shelf stable healthy food. Apple juice, rice, pinto beans, tuna and fruit cups equaling more than 6,000 pounds arrived in a Save Mart Companies branded big rig driven by Harry Staple. Staple was early delivering the food because of the Bay Area curfews and the volunteers for the Westside Food Pantry scrambled together to offload the trailer.
Shorthanded and with no pallet jack to easily offload the products Save Mart Managers Luke Houston and Vince Godinho called the store and in minutes Jay Helmer, Jacob Perez and Noah Mirelez were on site willingly hauling thousands of pounds of food by hand. With temperatures climbing, Rosario Ramirez manager of Patterson Lumber offered the use of their forklift to help but Save Mart employees and Clemente Mejia a Westside Food Pantry board member made quick work of the job, completely unloading the trailer in about 30 minutes.
Patterson Save Mart has a history of supporting the Westside Food Pantry. During the 2019 Christmas season Save Mart collected $3,000 from local shoppers who donated through the Give. Care. Share. program. By selecting $2, $3, or $5 tags at the register Patterson residents supplied between 600 and 1,500 meals for their neighbors.
Save Mart Companies stands in the gap for Westside communities. The Food Pantry receives a $10,000 yearly allotment from the county. An amount of money that doesn’t completely meet the needs of the Westside. The United States Census Bureau reports that 14.8%, approximately 3,333 Patterson residents live in poverty. Westside Food Pantry simply cannot meet the needs of all residents.
Westside Food Pantry is the first stop for many community members who rely on charitable donations to make ends meet. Many volunteers and board members of the Westside Food Pantry make a concerted effort to go out into the community to ensure that residents of the migrant camp and homeless encampments are receiving the food and clothing they desperately need. Often buying bologna and bread with their own money to sustain their community members.
Herrera noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic the number of families receiving food from the Westside Food Pantry have tripled every week. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics data reports a 10% jump in unemployment. Leaving Americans in a financial crisis that hasn’t been experienced for more than 10 years.
The partnership of Patterson’s residents and businesses is necessary to provide food for those who experience food scarcity. Some volunteers are relatives of the Food Pantry board members, like Connie Aleman, she’s the niece of Elisa Yvanes, President of the Westside Food Pantry. Some volunteers are retired teachers like Santos Hernandez and Olivia Salinas. And others are local business owners, like Leticia Alvarez who owns United Paleteria Y Nieveria an ice cream shop located at 355 E Street. She uses her only day off to prepare boxes of food for distribution every Thursday.
Demands on the Westside Food Pantry continue through pandemics and economic crashes. The urgency remains through times of economic strength and social health. Volunteers of all backgrounds and abilities are essential to maintaining their program and facility and the Westside Food Pantry urges anyone who has the ability to come down and volunteer. There is no expectation of commitment and even children can help. In fact, the children and grandchildren of many of the volunteers enjoy spending time at the Food Pantry organizing food and books for distribution.
The Westside Food Pantry is in the process of setting up a new website. The time and work is being donated by Daniel Goldberg. The Pantry is also looking into creating new signage and needs some building maintenance that includes the HVAC unit. If you are a community member or a business who is interested in volunteering your time or partnering with the Westside Food Pantry please call 209-829-8221.
The Westside Food Pantry is a non-profit organization listed as a 501(c)(3) through the Internal Revenue Service.
