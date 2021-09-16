As Patterson grows and new development projects are approved residents have continued to ask, “When will we get a hospital?” The easy answer is, probably eventually. The actual answer is much more complicated.
Historically, Del Puerto Hospital served Patterson from 1950 until it closed in 1998.
Karin Hennings, CEO of Del Puerto Health Care District explained that the downfall of the hospital effectively was caused by residents who chose or were compelled by their insurance providers to receive treatment at hospitals in Modesto and Turlock.
When the doors of the Del Puerto Hospital closed for good, the average patient rate was fewer than one per day.
So few patients compounded by low reimbursement funds by government entities such as Medi-Cal and Medi-Care which were and remain the main insurance providers of Del Puerto's patient base created a financially unsustainable business model.
Currently, approximately 25% of Del Puerto Health Care District’s operating revenue is collected through taxes, the other 75% comes from billing for the services they provide through the health center and Patterson Ambulance District.
In January 2021 DPHCD sent a Community Health Assessment survey to every household in the district. The purpose of the survey that is conducted every three years was to better understand the ways in which residents access care and services. Identifying service gaps allows the district to develop strategies to improve health care in the communities it serves.
In direct response to the survey results the district recently added a Licensed Clinical Social Worker to their staff. Licensed Clinical Social Workers work directly with patients to assess their needs and plan a course of treatment for behavioral or mental health needs. Having this resource offers better support to families that may have otherwise needed to seek treatment in Modesto or Turlock. It also affords better scheduling management for doctors and nurse practitioners which has a direct impact on patients seeking general health care at local facilities.
Hennings shared that the survey results indicated many of the district’s residents do have a strong desire to see a 24-hour urgent care or acute care hospital facility in Patterson, as well as more in-house options for imaging and lab work. Unfortunately, lacking a partnership with one or some of the larger health care providers in the state, those goals are not feasible in the immediate future.
The District could potentially be a contract provider for any number of large medical providers in the area. Kaiser, Tenet, and Sutter are a few of the major providers of health care in Stanislaus County and the greater San Joaquin Valley. A partnership with providers such as these would allow many more patients to receive care in Patterson and could afford The District more access to funding to facilitate the expansion of services.
“We need a hospital on the West Side. It’s the only thing we’re missing right now,” said Supervisor Channce Condit. Condit represents District 5 of Stanislaus County. His district includes the same communities that are represented by Del Puerto Health Care District. “Getting a hospital is my number one goal. I believe that Patterson will be the third largest city in the county. I think it could even be bigger than Turlock.”
Condit said that he and The District have had discussions with at least one provider. Although he wouldn’t name the provider he said that they are looking at options for future partnership and development. The biggest hurdle in that venture is population. “They [the provider] want to see more rooftops. Bottomline.” Still, Condit remains committed to the goal and believes that it will happen.
Patterson’s recent growth and development will surely improve our standing with potential health care provider partners but development and growth are dependent on the economy. At 8.5%, Stanislaus County’s unemployment rate is down 0.4% from June. According to the World Economic Outlook the global economy predictions are positive but recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic remains uncertain.
