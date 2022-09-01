Thus says the Lord: "Heaven is My throne, and earth is My footstool. Where is the house that you will build Me? And where is the place of My rest? For all those things My hand has made…” says the Lord. "But on this one will I look: on him who is poor and of a contrite spirit, and who trembles at My word.” Isaiah 66:1 NJKV
Newsflash: God is big. We can’t contain Him and we don’t get to keep Him in a nice little box that we’ve made. When King Solomon built a magnificent temple for God, he knew this. He said, "But will God indeed dwell with men on the earth? Behold, heaven and the heaven of heavens cannot contain You. How much less this temple which I have built!” 2 Chronicles 6:18
Generations later Josiah, a descendant of Solomon’s, came to the throne at a very young age. Josiah received the kingdom when the wheels were about to fall off, things had gotten real bad.
Many kings before him, including Solomon, had neglected God’s commands, worshipped the idols of the land and led the people in committing horrible sins. God was bringing judgement on the nation. But an amazing thing happened, when King Josiah had ordered repairs on the temple, the priest found the book of the Law of God.
That’s right, they had neglected it for so long that the very word of God, on which the kingdom was to be founded, was forgotten.
The priest read the Law to the king and here is how he responded:
“…when the king heard the words of the Book of the Law, …he tore his clothes.
Then the king commanded Hilkiah the priest…"Go, inquire of the Lord for me, for the people and for all Judah, concerning the words of this book that has been found; for great is the wrath of the Lord that is aroused against us, because our fathers have not obeyed the words of this book, to do according to all that is written concerning us." 2 Kings 22:11-13
God is merciful, after King Josiah led the nation in repentance God delivered him from the impending doom.
Our situation is similar, the Bible says: “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” Romans 3:23 and, “The wrath of God is revealed from Heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men...” Romans 1:18. We, as individuals, and even as a nation, are under judgement for our sin. But something amazing has happened, “…God demonstrates His own love toward us in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” Romans 5:8
Josiah is an example of what it looks like to tremble at the word of God. He heard what God said and believed, moving in response to it. He confessed where he had sinned against God and repented.
How do you respond to God’s word?
By Pastor Dale Torres, First Baptist Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
