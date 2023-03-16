We are in the season of Lent. Lent officially began with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22. The first weekend in April will find us in Holy Week. At the center of Lent is the cross. This article was written by one of our elders who went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2018.
The one thing God will never endure is the casting aside of the preaching of the cross. Jesus said, “And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all men unto Me.” (John 12:32 KJV). The lifting up is His crucifixion which was His sacrifice for our sins. God had seen that the world was sick with sin, and people were bound, out of despair and fear, in darkness, with no hope or peace, so He chose to send His only begotten Son. Jesus came to earth, born of the virgin, Mary, wrapped in human frailty, and preached to all who would listen.
Matthew 11:28 is the invitation of the cross: “Come unto Me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Jesus was reaching out to those who were bound, tired of cheating and lying, and suffering depression. He was saying, “Sin is death, and troublesome.” He was inviting us to bring our burdens to Him, and He would take them upon Himself, and give us rest.
The only way to do this is through the cross. Jesus died on the cross, not only for our salvation and healing, but also to break the power of sin over us. Sin separates us from God, hardens the heart, weakens the flesh, and consumes us. Today, in America, there is an attempt to remove the cross from all public forum. Some denominations or churches deny the cross and the person of Jesus Christ. Some, in our government, have come against the cross, the teachings of Christ, and the church. Stay alert. Be aware of what is happening around you. Without the cross, we have no hope, but we know the truth of the Word of God. We are the children, the family of God, and we have the victory.
Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders. Paul Johnson is the pastor of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Patterson.
