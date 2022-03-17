In the desert, wells are territorial. Families and clans use precious time and energy digging one. When finished, the well is marked, guarded, and covered. The shepherds rely on their 'family well' to provide regular refreshment for their flocks.
Genesis chapter 26 is the story of Isaac, sandwiched between the stories of Abraham and Jacob. There was a famine in the land. Isaac was looking for a land to live in, where his father Abraham once lived. God gives the word of blessing to Isaac who was looking for a new land (26:4). This was also the same word given to Abraham. After many twists and turns, Isaac settled down and became rich by farming. However, Isaac had to fight over the well. This was not the first time happened: the same case with Abraham.
Why is the story of Isaac so similar to the story of Abraham? Some say that it was to portray Isaac as the "Heir of the Promise" in the line of Abraham. However, the reality of his life was not at all grand compared to his grandiose title. The promises of many descendants and many lands that God gave to Isaac, but he obtained only two quarrelsome twin sons, Esau and Jacob and just a tomb, which his father Abraham had left him.
What Isaac did the most was digging wells. Most of the wells were wells dug with great difficulty by his father, Abraham. The wells that his father had worked so hard to dig were filled up with dirt and stones because the people there covered and closed them. What was Isaac thinking when he dug again the wells that his father had dug but others had filled? There was a promise from God, but it was rarely fulfilled, and he must have felt like he was going backwards. Two of the wells Isaac dug were named "Esek" and "Sitnah." It means 'quarrel' and 'opposition'. Isaac's life was a life of looking for a place to escape from famine, a life in which he sometimes quarreled against people's opposition, a life that seemed to stand still even after generations passed, and a life that seemed not just stand still, but to go backwards. Sometimes it seems difficult and meaningless, like Sisyphus who had to push the same rock to the top of a mountain every day.
However, the Bible records him as a man who obeyed God's Word to live in that land and who did not stop digging wells to turn the barren land into habitable land. Even though yesterday's steps seemed to stand still, or today's steps were the same steps of tomorrow's steps, Isaac was a man who lived in God steadfastly. Even if it is a life that is standing still, even if it is a life that is going backwards, we don't forget that it is also a life in God. May God bless your daily life.
n By Pastor Eun-Joo Myung, Patterson Federated Church Methodist-Presbyterian. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
