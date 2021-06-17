What is the Kingdom of God and what does it all mean? Is it an angelic place where we spend eternity, only to float on our personal cloud with a halo and harp singing all day long? Or is it something deeper?
The Kingdom of God is much deeper than that. I believe it’s a progressive rule and reign of God, that begins in the hearts of those who know Jesus as King (Col. 1:27). And in God’s timing, it will be physically established here on earth, when Jesus returns to rule his Kingdom (Rev. 11:15).
The Kingdom of God begins with us, and we are Kingdom builders on mission until our King returns! But, what does that look like? Well, I’d like to share a few things happening here in our own town that I think gives us a visible reflection of what building the Kingdom of God in the mainstream of life looks like.
The Church Without Walls is a blended group of local pastors, along with faith and community leaders, who spend one hour a week, connecting and praying for each other, and our local community. This group has become a safe place to land, especially for our local pastors that have had to navigate through the pandemic during very uncertain times. I am a part of this group and have grown tremendously. I am so grateful for this safe place to be real with each other, and it is open to anyone that has a heart to serve God...by serving others. I feel God’s presence there, and his Kingdom taking root.
The Church Without Walls Food Pantry grew organically at the onset of the pandemic, when the need for food in our community rapidly grew. Local pastors and their churches banded together, along with the community to provide food distribution to families throughout Patterson and beyond! For me, it was the first time I experienced pastors working together, without hesitation, to serve the people in our community. I know that sounds bad, but if you've been in church long enough, you know that doesn't happen as often as it should.
What started off as a combined church effort with just enough food and volunteers provided from different local churches, has grown to a community wide effort. Families who were once being served are now volunteering as part of the Pantry Team serving others and growing in their relationship with Jesus! I believe that is what building the Kingdom of God is… right here, right now! And you can be a part of that!
I have another friend from CCW that leads a local community choir that meets every Sunday evening at his home. And afterwards, he and his wife host a potluck with other friends in an effort to grow closer to God, by growing closer to each other. Another friend from the group leads “Groups of 3”, which uses cell phones for groups, to meet daily for 30 minutes of prayer and scripture reading. They are growing because they are not bound by distance and it is now a network of men and women groups throughout the Central Valley, Bay Area and beyond!! Men and women and now children, are learning to facilitate and pray the scriptures in a safe place, and are growing into an authentic faith in Jesus. They are all doing life together, and supporting each other, which is a key principle in building the Kingdom of God.
The Kingdom of God affects our thoughts, actions, relationships, and our families. Ultimately, it will impact everything on earth. What if for now, we are to make the invisible Kingdom visible, by living in a way that honors Jesus as our King in every aspect of life. At home, in our jobs, in school, even our finances we must strive to live like citizens of heaven (Phil. 3:20) so that others can come to know him as King.
If you are interested in any of these groups I mentioned, please contact me. I would love to have a conversation with you. Come alongside other Kingdom builders that love Jesus and call him King.
n By Pastor Tito Valdespino, New Life Christian Center, Patterson Campus. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
