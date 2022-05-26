What’s going on with apricots these days?

It’s that time of year to hear from President of the Apricot Producers of California, Bill Ferriera on the current state of Apricots in the world.
The last time the Irrigator spoke to Ferriera in 2019, things weren’t looking too good as the smallest crop since 2011 was recorded that year. This time around, 2020 has it beat.
“2020 was the smallest crop [we’ve ever had],” said Ferriera.
The following year in 2021, crops were much better, but not enough of them sold.
“We had a very good crop in 2021, but unfortunately because of the current marketing situation we were not able to sell all the tonnage and there was a substantial amount of Apricots left on trees and fields not harvested.”
The climate plays a huge role in the success of Apricot crops. According to Ferriera, Apricots trees, especially now as they’re getting older, require a good mix of heat and cooling.
“We’ve had a lot of weather challenges the last several years. Some year’s we’ve had nice winter rains and then we have had years where it's been so warm and Apricot trees need chilling and rest hours. If they don’t get enough of those, it affects how big of a crop we have and in fact we’ve had very light crops these last years because winter temperatures were just too high. As trees are getting older, it’s getting more and more critical.”
This year, Apricot crops aren’t the best they’ve been, but they are far from the worst. In fact, since 2019, the demand for canned and frozen fruits in general has gone up and that has been helping the Apricot industry hang-in-there.
As far as the dried market goes, Turkey has usurped California’s Central Valley as the new dried Apricot king.
“Turkey comes in with dried Apricots substantially cheaper than our products,” said Ferreira. “At One point around Patterson you would see two or three big dry yards. You’d see Apricots dried out for yards and yards in the sun. It was such a big part of the industry, but now we’ve lost that dried market to Turkey.”
Nuts like Almonds have also seen a rise in popularity among our farmers since they require less labor and more mechanics.
“The Apricot is one of the highest labor-intensive crops. That’s why so many farmers are going to Almonds and Walnuts as alternative crops. Those are all mechanized so there's no hand labor involved.”
Despite the shift to Nuts and losing the dried market to Turkey, California's Central Valley is still the main producer of fresh Apricots.
“This area produces the majority of the fresh markets. The season starts down in the Fresno area for earlier fresh market varieties and now it will all shift out here. There's not a lot of new planting going on now, but they are maintaining what they have had, and the industry is doing ok this year.”
The state of the economy and the war in Ukraine have also been making it difficult for farmers with the increased fuel prices.
“It’s been a real challenge with all the cost increases,” said Ferreira. “Just like everything else that’s happening to the economy. An example is the cost of fuel this last month is twice what it normally is for growers and farmers are using a lot of fuel right now in their fields so farming in general is a challenge.”
While Apricot Producers of California have cut-back on business expenses, they continue to fight for the future of Apricots and farmers in our region.
“We have really kept back on our expenses, but we are still in business. The main thing that we like to do is represent the growers in all situations, but we work closely with the USDA and continue to promote Apricots in various areas and on our website [www.apricotproducers.com]. We’re hanging in there and hopefully we can continue the Apricot industry for the future.”
