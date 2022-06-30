What’s in a name or what’s the significance of a name? Let’s see, if I were to mention Google, the first thing that would come to mind is search engine, successful company with more than 4.3 billion users worldwide. Jeff Bezos, who is that? The founder of a 1.7 trillion-dollar company, one of the richest men in the world. Kobe Bryant, one of the best basketball players in NBA history. When names as these are mentioned, a whole wealth of information begins to flood one’s mind, so again I ask the question: “What’s in a name?”.
In today’s society, we place value on people’s names based on income or prestige. The value of a name should not be measured by money, fame or fortune. In reality, the value of a name should be determined by love, kindness, patience gentleness and so much more -- which we, as a society, consistently overlook.
That brings us to the name of Jesus. Strongs Concordance Dictionary identifies the name Jesus as: the Savior of mankind.
Seems to me like quite an accomplishment. There is not a single person in all of history of who we would be able declare: “he or she saved all of mankind.” Not a single person. But, we can say Jesus did.
The Bible tells us in Philippians 2:10-11: “That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; (11) and that every tongue shall confess that Jesus Christ is Lord.” What a wonderful set of scriptures.
We love Jesus because of all he is to us, there is no other name by which we must be saved -- Acts 4:12 says this so clearly.
I would encourage you today that when you mention the name Jesus, say it with the utmost respect. Honor his name because of who he is, never dishonor that precious name. The holder of that name is the one who died for you on the cross, who shared his Spirit with you, who loved you when you were unlovable.
Has any movie star, country singer, rap star, boxer, NBA player, loved you, died for you, cared for you like Jesus has? I declare to you today that the value of a name is recognized by the good deeds that name holder has done for all humanity. Who are we talking about? Our Lord and Savior and his name is Jesus.
- By Pastor Edward Jimenez, United Pentecostals of Patterson. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.