What’s keeping you from moving forward in your relationship with Jesus? Is something roadblocking you? Maybe you hear about what God is doing all around you and you want to see what he’s all about… but you feel that Jesus won't accept someone like you. Maybe you feel like an outsider.
If that’s you, I want to tell you you’re wrong. He accepts people like us! He is not looking for perfection… he is just looking for us to “show up” and to give it a shot. When we step in obedience and follow after him, he rejoices in us. Just like any good father would be proud of their kid stepping out of their comfort zone and giving a new sport or activity a shot. And when we step out in obedience and look for Jesus, the unexpected happens.
There is a story in the Bible that is very popular in all Sunday Schools and even has a very catchy children's song to go with it. It’s about a short, Jewish tax collector named Zacchaeus, who heard the excitement about Jesus coming to town and wanted to see for himself what it was all about. So, he ran ahead of the crowd and climbed a tree, to get a glance at Jesus. He literally went out on a limb!
Zacchaeus was a chief tax collector that collected from his own people and the other tax collectors… so, he was very wealthy! Tax collectors made profit by raising the required taxes to skim the top for themselves. These men were despised by the Jewish people and were considered the bottom of the barrel in society.
I wonder what Zacchaeus's motivation was to see Jesus. He had to have known that he wasn't liked in the community, and that people would talk about him behind his back if he showed up. Maybe that's why he climbed a tree, so that no one could see him. Or maybe, it's because he heard that Jesus accepted people like him.
Luke 19:5, “When Jesus came by, he looked up at Zacchaeus and called him by name. “Zacchaeus!” he said. “Quick, come down! I must be a guest in your home today.”
Think about that for a moment… Jesus was walking through town, followed by a huge crowd of people calling out to him. And in the midst of all the commotion… Jesus knew exactly where Zacchaeus was at … and called him by name. Jesus stopped everything, to meet with him right where he was at.
And just like Zacchaeus then, Jesus knows where you are at now… mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually. In the midst of whatever you're going through today, he knows right where you're at because he is not a distant God! He sees you and knows you by name, and he’s calling out, asking you to stop hiding and to get out of your tree. Jesus knows exactly where you are in life and he’s ok with that. He just wants you.
Some of us try to hide from Jesus because of our past, our hurt or… you fill in the blank. But friends, we don't have to. He really knows what it's like to be us. One of my favorite quotes is from C.S. Lewis and it goes, “God doesn't want something from us, he just wants us.”
So, what’s your motivation to see Jesus? My motivation is because he accepts people like me and you. Regular people that are trying their best to live according to God’s will daily. Because even with flaws and all, Jesus will call us to do extraordinary things that work towards fulfilling his purpose for our lives.
By Pastor Tito Valdespino, New Life Christian Center. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
