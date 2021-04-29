What the world needs is Love

Always fitting to start with a scripture; it is found in John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
The word I would like to focus on is; “gave.” Now when we talk about “gave,” this doesn’t mean to lend or to give expecting something in return; or to give with the intention that you can return the favor later. Giving is knowing that person can’t give back or won’t give back, that’s a hard one to swallow. But, that’s the real art of love. When that person is tied down, hopeless, without even natural affection, or no goods; at that moment you give receiving absolutely nothing in return and you still feel completely and utterly satisfied by your act of true kindness and love. That is true love and it equals giving. One more thing is that giving out of your heart, is better than giving out of necessity, think about that one.
Just Sunday my wife Lisa and I and the family enjoyed a family lunch In Turlock at a sushi bar. After lunch my wife and I began to make our way back to Patterson, before exiting Turlock, we stopped for some gas to prepare for the coming work week. At the gas station, while filling my wife’s car, I noticed a car approaching with its front bottom plastic engine cover dragging on the ground. I left my car to see if I could be of assistance. Now, there were two things I could do; head home and let someone else worry about it, or help and spend at least a half hour trying to figure out what to do. I was tired, mind you, and had had a busy, full morning.
Finally after approaching the female driver and offering help, I was able to locate some weed eater wire my son had left In the trunk of the car and was able to brace it up against the bottom of the car, and yes I was in my Sunday school clothes but that did not matter to me. I got under the car at the gas station and did what needed to be done, her words to me were, “Oh, you’re going to make a mess of your pants.” But my response was, “Oh these are just pants, you need help, don’t worry.”
After finishing the job I said my goodbyes and headed to my car with no money, dirty hands, dirty pants and a dirty shirt. But guess what, I had a full heart!
Where did that come from, you might ask. It came from giving. When an individual gives, they won’t always get their pockets filled, or a check, or even a pat on the back but, you’ll get a full heart, and there’s nothing like a full heart.
What the world needs now is love through giving. God Bless.
n By Pastor Edward Jimenez, Pentecostals of Patterson. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
