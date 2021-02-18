This past Sunday we celebrated Valentine’s Day: the day of friendship and love. But what is love, after all? Is it this feeling of elation and excitement when someone gives you all you desire? Is it the crazy attraction you experience for someone until your dreams are shattered by the brutal reality of imperfection? Is it this strong affection for someone until you discover their flaws?
The difficulty I see with our definition of love has to do with our casual use of the word. For example: “I love my cat. I love my credit card. I love my job. I love my car. And by the way, I love you, too.” This superficial use of the word leaves us often confused and empty.
For the followers of Christ, love is much more than a feeling. It is a decision filled with unconditional compassion and benevolence towards another person.
The most popular and accurate definition of true love can be found in 1 Cor. 13:4-8
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”
Most of us are afraid of loving like this. It seems too altruistic, too idealistic, too risky and painful.
But if you truly love someone you must be willing to be real, genuine, and vulnerable.
C.S. Lewis wrote in The Four Loves:
“To love at all is to be vulnerable. Love anything and your heart will be wrung and possibly broken. If you want to make sure of keeping your heart intact you must give it to no one, not even an animal.
Wrap it carefully round with hobbies and little luxuries; avoid all entanglements. Lock it up safe in the casket of coffin of your selfishness. But in that casket, safe, dark, motionless, airless, it will change. It will not be broken; it will become unbreakable, impenetrable, irredeemable. To love is to be vulnerable.”
Jesus, dear friend, gives us the example of true love. He gave his life for us. He believed in us when no one else did. He forgave us and gave us a new standing with God. Jesus taught us how to love unconditionally. But Jesus gave us much more than His example. He gave us by His Spirit, the power to love like He does.
This love of God in Jesus Christ is primarily received not achieved.
He loves you, and desires an intimate relationship with you by the power of His Spirit. For more information on how to grow in this kind of love, give me a call, I’ll be happy to talk to you!
By Pastor Cesar Buitrago, Patterson Christian Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
