When the Fire Dies

“His breath kindles coals. And a flame goes out of his mouth.” Job 41:21
During our life’s journey, we might experience our spiritual fire going out. Things are not exciting as they use to be. Church services are dry and not moving. The real test is the condition of our spiritual flame.
“And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being.” (“Ona faia lea e Ieova le Atua o le tagata I le efuefu o le ele’ele, ma ua manava I ona poga’iisu o le manava ola, ona avea ai lea o le tagata ma tagata ola.”) Gen. 2:7
God holds the title of being the Alpha and Omega. All the elements of the universe are present in His breath. But above all we know for sure that oxygen must have been one of the most important components of this breath. Oxygen appears to be the giver of life. It is an explosive element, spontaneous, volatile and unstable. It is never stationary. It penetrates everything.
Oxygen enhances life. It generates heat and promotes growth.
Oxygen fosters radiant health. With high oxygen intake, the arteries become elastic, the heart is active and agile, the pulse grows stronger, the skin is healthy and the mind is extraordinarily positive.
Fire is a chemical process. Three things are needed for this process: oxygen, heat, and fuel. Without one of these elements a fire cannot start or continue. So we need to have three things in our life to keep our spiritual flames burning bright.
1. Oxygen --The infilling of the Spirit
One of the lessons that you learn early on in building campfires is that when a fire is going, you need to blow on the coals. What our generation needs is for God to breath on us to revive our spiritual fire!
Acts 2:2 tells the story about the upper room infilling experience. “And suddenly there came a sound from heaven, as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled the whole house where they were sitting.” The mighty wind was the breath of God.
Let’s clear up a few things; Number one, being filled with the Spirit is not the same as being indwelled by Spirit. Why?
Because every believer receives the indwelled by the Spirit from the moment of his conversion. We are commanded in Ephesians to be filled with the Spirit! This literally means “being kept filled by the Spirit.”
Everyday though the process of life’s event we lose spiritual oxygen. God and God alone is the only one who can provide the spiritual oxygen we so desperately need. You can’t get from your pastor, spouse, family, and friends – It only comes from God!!
By Pastor Hercules Lofa, Harvest Samoan Assembly of God. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
