With all the crazy weather we have been experiencing these past few weeks, I can’t help but look around and see the waters rising and flooding. It reminded me of a passage of scripture found in the book of Isaiah 43:2. It says, "When you go through deep waters and great trouble, I will be with you. When you go through rivers of difficulty, you will not drown! When you walk through the fire of oppression, you will not be burned up—the flames will not consume you.“ (The Living Bible)
To get a better understanding of this passage in the Bible, I want to share a different version with you and we will look at a few more verses to get a better understanding. Isaiah 43:1-4 from the Message version says, "But now, God’s Message, the God who made you in the first place, Jacob, the One who got you started, Israel: “Don’t be afraid, I’ve redeemed you. I’ve called your name. You’re mine. When you’re in over your head, I’ll be there with you. When you’re in rough waters, you will not go down. When you’re between a rock and a hard place, it won’t be a dead end — Because I am God, your personal God, The Holy of Israel, your Savior. I paid a huge price for you: all of Egypt, with rich Cush and Seba thrown in! That’s how much you mean to me! That’s how much I love you! I’d sell off the whole world to get you back, trade the creation just for you.”
So, what does this all mean?
As I look at the waters rising all around us, I am reminded of our own personal battles and struggles of life. Let me tell you, I can understand going through “deep waters and great trouble” or as the Message version states, “When you’re in over your head…When you’re in rough waters…When you’re between a rock and a hard place…”.
I have been in those places way too many times. I have found myself in deep water. Many times I have found myself in way over my head. Worry, doubt, anxiety and a whole lot of other emotions flood my mind. Sometimes to the point that I become physically sick.
If you can relate, I have some good news for you. the Bible promises that God will be there through all your tough times. If circumstances have flooded your life with heartache, depression, anxiety, worry, doubt; God says that it is not a dead end. He loves you so much. He doesn’t want you to drown in the storms of life, the rivers of difficulty will not overtake you. You mean way too much to Him.
Each one of us goes through life’s storms. There is no way around it. However, the hope that we have is that God will be with us each step of the way and guide us to safety.
I don’t know what you are going through today but I pray that this passage of Scriptures be an encouragement to you. I pray that you would find peace in the midst of your storm and look to the Lord for guidance and direction. Remember, when the waters rise, you do not have to fear because God is with you and loves you so much.
By Pastor Ezy Ulibarri, Family Christian Center. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
