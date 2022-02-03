Who Are You?

It’s hard to believe, but we are coming up on almost 2 years of life disruption of the Covid virus. It’s been such a long season of waiting, adjusting, frustration, loss and grief, anger, and more importantly, constant uncertainty. I know for myself, as a pastor of a church, it has been really hard to plan ahead. What can we do and how can we do it? What should we do and how should we do it? I have had to hold things very loosely and not put my hope in those things and moments knowing that there is more to it than what we do.
I personally have realized how much of who we are is attached to what we do. Our identity is so connected to what we do. One phrase I have been sitting with the last few months is this: “Who I am is more important than what I do. It is out of who I really am that God will do great things in me and through me.” In others words, “when we get our who right, we get our do right.”
Maybe there is a gift in this Covid season of uncertainty, pause, waiting, the now and not yet, this wilderness season. What if the gift is that we have time to focus on who we are so that as we have opportunities to do life more fully, we can live out of who we really are and who God created us to be. It is a great time to revisit our identity.
Jesus had this great moment before He lived into who God called him to be. It says in the ancient texts that when He was baptized God spoke to him saying, “this is my beloved Son in whom I am well pleased.” What a great identity, “who” moment, for Jesus. But then Jesus was led into a wilderness season of 40 days without food and facing extreme vulnerability. He was tempted to use all the power that He had access to as the Son of God to change His circumstances. He could have taken the things of the world and made them to meet His needs. He could have taken control of the situation and made things happen to better Himself. He could have given into the things of the world just to receive the admiration of people. But Jesus knew who He was and faced down those temptations so that He could move forward and live the life God called him too. A life of love and sacrifice that changed the world forever.
What if we took this momentary pause of life as we’ve known it and instead of waiting for life to return to what we are hoping for, we took the time to reflect on who we really are and live into who God created us to be? What if this is a gift to reset our lives? Who are you and who did God create you to be?
n By Pastor Peter Foster, The Gathering Covenant Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
