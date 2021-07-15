I've attended two city council meetings via zoom, once I was told, via chat, there would be open discussion. There was not, my voice was not heard. Another I feel I was just completely censored by the city attorney. Why is the city dragging their feet? City of Tracy and Modesto have both already begun live attendance. Let’s be honest, we bump into more people at Walmart then we do at these meetings. Back to business, I'll even wear a mask (though vaccinated). What are you waiting for?
Tony Porcella
Patterson, CA
(0) comments
