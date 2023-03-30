In celebration of Women’s History month, State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (D-Jackson) recognized Ms. Anamika S. Chand on the senate floor last week. Ms. Chand’s husband, Corporal Ronil Singh, an officer with the Newman Police, was gunned down in the line of duty on Christmas night in 2018.
Ms., Chand, now a single mother of their son, Arnav, is also a nurse and community advocate for Blue Line Wives, Anamika has demonstrated great resilience and leadership in public service despite undergoing such a horrific, life-altering loss. Anamika has committed her life to making her community a better place by fundraising thousands of dollars for charity programs.
“We had several deserving women nominated for this recognition, however I am proud to be able to recognize the hard-work and commitment Ms. Chand has displayed in the face of such terrible adversity,” noted Senator Alvarado-Gil.
After the loss of her husband, Ms. Chand became dedicated to advocating for the wives of law enforcement officers. She has become a voice for these women, a source of support and inspiration, to help them cope with the unique struggles that come with being a part of the law enforcement community. She also continues to work as an oncology nurse for Sutter Health Memorial Medical Center.
In being named Senate District’s 4 “Women Making Herstory” for 2023, Anamika is a powerful symbol of strength and perseverance. Her work has made a real difference for many families, and she continues to inspire countless others to make a difference.
