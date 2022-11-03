It was almost five years ago when I first started looking into food forest gardening. At its most simplistic definition, food forest gardening is a method of growing food by mimicking the characteristics of an actual forest; namely, layering and grouping plants that benefit from each other, incorporating a whole ecosystem approach to the garden design, and minimizing the amount of maintenance necessary. At its most impactful, food forest gardening can be used to cultivate actual forests and the term agroforestry is used to describe such efforts. This concept of food production was utilized by historical cultures. In 2018 the scientific journal, Nature, published a study which found evidence that the eastern Amazon rainforest was cultivated and maintained by the indigenous cultures. While the Amazon may be an easily recognizable example, food forests are found in many places. In the 2019 article “The Moroccan Food Forest That Inspired an Agricultural Revolution” published on Gastro Obscura, author Eric J. Wallace cites the use of food forests by indigenous cultures in countries across the globe in suitable climates.
In modern times, we have an abundance of examples of food forest gardens and gardeners on a smaller scale. In my opinion, contemporary food forests typically fall into one of three categories: true forests, big ag forests, and personal forests.
True Forests
I would describe true forest gardeners as those with acreage who have created a forest with mostly perennial plants, and few annual plants that reseed and perpetuate themselves without much outside influence. Perhaps one of the most widely known examples is the food forest of Martin Crawford in Southwest England which was featured on a National Geographic segment. Martin’s food forest boasts an impressive 500 edible plants on two acres with only a few hours of maintenance per month. Another great example of a true forest garden is that of Robert and Robyn Guyton in Riverton, New Zealand. The Guyton’s and their two-acre forest garden have been the subject of many articles and the short documentary An Invitation for Wildness by Happen Films. In the documentary Robyn Guyton states that they are growing 480 different species of edible plants, which doesn’t take into account the multiple varieties they grow within a species such as “80 different types of [heritage] apples, and…16 different types of gooseberries”. The interview continues with the Guyton’s explaining the layers of their food forest, beginning with native trees to help establish the ecosystem, a wide variety of fruit and nut trees, berries, herbs, root crops, and vines like grapes and kiwis. All together their wide variety of crops allow them to harvest from their garden ten months of the year. While the Guyton’s and Crawford’s food forests are lifetime masterpieces that are decades old and have come to a point of minimal maintenance and effort, one can safely assume they didn’t start that way.
Big Ag Forests
The documentary The Biggest Little Farm does an excellent job of telling the story of John and Molly Chester who undertook the challenge of creating “a traditional farm from the past”, or what I would call a big ag forest, on 200 acres of unloved land. Before the Chesters got there, Apricot Lane Farms in Ventura County, California had clearly been uncared for and featured dry clay and dried up grasses. The Biggest Little Farm follows the couple on a seven-year journey as they rebuild their soil, install their crops, care for their livestock, and get creative handling pests without the use of pesticides. It highlights the hard work that goes into installing a forest garden that can eventually become low maintenance. Another example of a big ag forest is the Atlanta Urban Food Forest in Georgia. Twenty years ago, the land was home to a working farm owned by Ruby and Willie Morgan who would give excess produce to the community by leaving it on fence posts. Those seven acres of former farmland is now the location of what has been deemed the nation’s largest free food forest, owned by the parks department, cared for by over 1,000 volunteers, and harvestable by the Atlanta community. Free food forests such as this can be found across the nation from Seattle, Washington to Asheville, North Carolina and are oases of hope for those facing food insecurity. Big ag forests like Apricot Lane Farms and community food forests are high yield and meant to produce food for many people. While they emphasize a focus on building an ecosystem, you’ll also find more things that make large scale harvesting and maintenance easier like raised beds, neat rows of trees, as well as a large amount of easily recognizable annuals mixed in with perennials.
Personal Forests
Perhaps some of the most amazing food forests are those that manage to grow a lot on a much smaller scale in their own suburban backyard. The most fantastic example of this that I’ve learned of is the urban homestead of the Dervaes family in Pasadena, California. The family has been featured on numerous media outlets including ABC’s Nightline, CNN, and the Discovery Channel to name a few. The piece that has been the most inspirational to me is a segment from SoCal Connected, a documentary series from the Los Angeles station KCET. In interviews with the family members, which took place in approximately 2010, the documentary explores what it’s like homesteading on just one tenth of an acre. In 1985, Jules Dervaes, the family’s father, moved his family to Pasadena and began to apply his knowledge of farming to their own backyard. In the segment one can see that the garden is lined with trees and plotted with a grid of raised beds and trellising. Their small setup allowed them to house eight chickens, four ducks, and two goats, along with 400 varieties of vegetables, fruits, and edible flowers which had them harvesting about 6000 pounds a year. They were growing enough to feed a family of four adults plus extra. That extra harvest made them 20,000 dollars per year selling to local gourmet chefs, an income they used to buy what they couldn’t grow. The interview dives into how seriously the family took self-sufficiency; one gets a glimpse of the solar panels they used for electricity, as well as the home biodiesel brewing station where they made fuel with used cooking grease given to them from restaurants. Since the airing of the documentary segment Jules Dervaes has passed away, but his family members continue his legacy by tending the homestead and now offer internships, workshops, field trips, and private tours.
Though they are extraordinary, the Dervaes family is not entirely unique among food forest gardeners. Kat Lavers of The Plummery garden near Melbourne, Australia harvests over 900 pounds of produce per year from her one fourteenth of an acre suburban garden. This covers the year-round fresh produce needs for her and her partner as well as regular guests. Kat is the focus of another documentary by Happen Films titled The Plummery after her garden of the same name. Her interview tells the story of transformation from lawn to edible garden. She shares how she keeps quail, plants densely, and arranges her plantings for the optimum harvest. While they are not aiming to be self-sufficient, they are aiming to eat local and get things they can’t grow themselves like grain, dairy, and oil from local sources. Kat works teaching others about gardening and her and her partner only spend about four hours per week tending the garden. While they’ve come to the point of minimal maintenance in their garden, she acknowledges that installing such a garden can take quite a lot of time up front.
There are many other food forest gardeners growing in communities around the world. While they may come from different backgrounds and belief systems, I believe they share a commonality of respect for the land and the food that they grow. While food forests themselves offer a connection with nature and wild abundance that reminds one that when we tend a garden it tends to our needs in return. There are many different methods of food production and agriculture in the world today. Wherever our food comes from, I hope that we can have respect for it and the people that grow it. Until next time, my wish for you is that all of your needs are tended to, and that life brings you your own wild abundance.
