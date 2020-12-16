William Dean Bedwell, 72 of Patterson passed away Monday, December 7th at his residence in Diablo Grande.
Mr. Bedwell was born in Moline, Illinois to Norma and Howard Bedwell. He graduated from Newark High School in Newark, California. Bill served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970 and was a Vietnam Veteran. He married Shirley Jeannette DeLoach September 27, 1969. Bill worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 35 years as a switchman, conductor, engineer and manager.
Mr. Bedwell is survived by his wife, Jeannette; children, Jim Bedwell, Amy Bedwell, Rachel Bedwell and John Bedwell; grandchildren, Jonathan, Sarah, Nathen and Alex and great-grandson, Eliaz. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister.
A Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Monday, December 21st at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment will follow at 2:00 pm at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.