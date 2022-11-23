William Hurst, Veteran of the Year for District 5

During the November 8th, 2022, Board of Supervisors meeting, the Board announce the county “Veterans of the Year” from each Supervisor’s District.
Mr. William “Bill” Hurst, of Newman, was awarded “Veteran of the Year” for District 5. Mr. Hurst served in the United States Navy for four years. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a third-class Petty Officer E4 aboard the USS Oriskany in the Aviation Division. While serving he received a commendation from his base Commander for pulling a fellow Navy Corpsman out of a burning plane in 1969.
After receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy, Hurst has served his community as a Newman volunteer firefighter for twenty years, has been a member of the Newman Lions Club for seven years, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard for eight years, and for four years has served as a member of the Stanislaus County Veterans Advisory Commission.
Notably, Hurst has been a coordinator for the Wreaths Across America project since 2018 in Newman. The project follows along the mission of National Wreaths Across America Day each December to remember, honor, and teach about those who lost their lives serving the United States of America military and modeled after the ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Mr. Hurst helps coordinate the ceremonies, donations, and supports the committee’s goal of laying 900 wreaths at the Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman annually. Mr. and Mrs. Hurst were instrumental in bring the project to Newman.
Bill and RoseLee Hurst have been married for seventeen years. Mr. and Mrs. Hurst share four children from north of their previous marriages. Together they have twenty-one grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Upon delivering this award Supervisor C. Condit stated the following; “I have known Bill for many years and he exemplifies service and what is best about our community. I’m proud to have recognize Mr. Bill Hurst as the first “Veteran of the Year” for District 5.”
For additional information please contact the Office of Supervisor Channce Condit (209) 525-6474 or (209) 595-0365.
