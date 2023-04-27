Willy Wonka Comes to Life on PHS Stage

Fire up the Wonkavator! Patterson High School’s stage production of “Willy Wonka” kicks off Friday at the Clara Johnson Auditorium.
The musical is based on the 1971 movie starring Gene Wilder as Mr. Wonka and includes multiple songs from the original film.
That motion picture was based on the 1964 children’s novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by British author Roald Dahl.
Students from Drama Club, Performing Arts and Stagecraft have been working on the play since November.
The play will be performed on April 28&29 and May 5&6 at 7:00 p.m. This family friendly play is open to the public. Concessions will be available on site.
