Wins and losses were had on softball senior day

With an overall record of 7-9, the Girls Varsity Softball team fell short against Atwater on Senior Day at Patterson High School last Wednesday. Behind a shutout performance from pitcher Danyelle Castillo, Atwater was able to get some revenge on the Tigers after losing to them just two days prior on their home field. The Tigers lost 8-0 bringing them down to fifth in the division with only Merced and Buhach Colony beneath them in the standings. The Tigers’ two remaining games will be against the 8-9 El Capitan Gauchos in Merced, and the division leading Central Valley Eagles in Ceres. Any chance of the Tigers making the post season relies on picking up the last two wins and hoping for some losses against division leaders in the closing week.
The Tigers JV softball team was knocking it out-of-the-park as multiple home runs and grand slams helped seal a 22-9 beatdown of Atwater moving the JV Girls team up to second place in the division and putting the Central California Conference Championship within grasp.
Freshman Aaliyah Brown hit a three-run home run after being down in the third inning followed by a grand slam.
“(After the fourth inning) my girls just started connecting with the ball,” said Head Coach Michele Lozano. “They were patient and waited on the pitches to come and then started getting on base.”
Junior Jada Christopherson added another grand slam for the Tigers helping them spread the lead and giving no chance for Atwater to make a comeback.
With the CCC Championship in sight, the JV Girls will focus on picking up a win over Orestimba on a TBA date due to weather rescheduling earlier in the season.
