It is not uncommon for Patterson residents to experience mild flooding during storms like the one that blew through town recently. The recent winter storm brought several inches of much needed precipitation to the valley floor but also felled a tree and flooded intersections and residential areas.
Saturday brought strong wind and heavy rain for most of the day – clogging gutters and drains with leaves and debris. “Leaves are always problematic so it’s a matter of going around and clearing drain inlets. The crews are experienced and know exactly where to go,” said Robert Andrade, Patterson’s deputy director of public works.
Andrade said one tree was felled by the weather on South Fourth Street, but no other significant damage was reported.
Andrade’s public works crews weren’t the only ones who were busy assisting the public on Saturday. Newly elected council member Carlos Roque and Mayor Michael Clauzel lent a helping hand at several flooded locations.
After helping to clear his and his neighbors’ gutters, an act that Clauzel says is normal for him to undertake, he drove around town to assess conditions.
After assisting a resident in the downtown area who was experiencing some mild flooding near his property, Clauzel said he called Roque. Together, the men spent about an hour and a half clearing construction debris and leaves at various locations in town.
