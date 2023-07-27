AGAPE BAPTIST CHURCH

501 N. First St.

Pastor A.L. Gordon

209-892-8834

Sunday: 10:45 a.m.

CHURCH OF CHRIST

600 N. Sixth St.

209-892-8680

Sunday: 10:00 a.m.

CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS

18601 Crows Landing Rd., in Crows Landing

Bishop Joel Andrews

209-277-7046

Sunday: 9 a.m.

Spanish language branch President Dan Andersen

209 564-2802

Servicio en espanol: Sunday school: 10:10 a.m., worship service: 11:10 a.m.

DISCOVER LIFE SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST COMMUNITY CHURCH

66 N. El Circulo Ave.

Pastor Ted Baze

www.pattersondiscoverlife.org

209-894-7696

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. Bible study, 10:30 a.m. main worship

FAMILY CHRISTIAN CENTER

18 S. Sixth St.

Pastor Israel Ulibarri

209-892-6721

www.fccpatterson.com, live stream available on YouTube.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. worship

Wednesday: 7:00 p.m. children’s programs

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

124 S. Del Puerto Ave.

Pastor Steve Stoppe

209-892-2088

https://www.fbcpatterson.org/

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. Sunday school

10:00 a.m. worship service

GOLDEN VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH

214 N. El Circulo Ave.

Pastor Timothy Benefield

209-204-1294

www.goldenvalleybaptist.org

Sunday: 2:00 p.m. Sunday school, 3:00 p.m. worship, Livestream available

GRAYSON BAPTIST CHURCH

8900 Laird St., in Grayson

Pastor Gary Graham

209-823-5509

Sunday: 2:45 p.m. worship

GURDWARA SAHIB DIVINE TRUTH SIKH MISSION

242 Poppy Ave.

209-495-5745

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. worship

HARVEST COMMUNITY CHURCH

225 Fifth St., in Crows Landing

Pastor Keith Hood

209-837-4828

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. worship

HARVEST SAMOAN ASSEMBLY OF GOD

415 N. First St.

Pastor Hercules Lofa

562-316-8145

lasilofa@yahoo.com

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. service, 12:30 p.m. worship

IGLESIA CRISTIANA PENTECOSTES EMANUEL

435 W. Las Palmas Ave.

Servicios en español

Pastor Javier Rocha

209-892-1723 or 209-484-8829

Martha Rocha

209-814-0480

Sunday: 5:30 p.m. worship; Thursday: 7:30 p.m. worship

IGLESIA EL SINAI ASSEMBLY OF GOD

8942 River Rd., in Grayson

Revs. Adonias and Maria Morales

209-578-4505

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. devotional service

LIGHTHOUSE LIGHT OF THE WORLD CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES

31 W. Fifth St., in Crows Landing

Mailing address: P.O. Box 475, Crows Landing, CA 95313

Bishop Cecil Richardson

209-513-2810

www.lighthouse-llwcm.org

Sunday: 9:45 a.m. worship, 1:30 p.m. walking sermon (corner of Ward and Sperry avenues); first Sunday, Holy Communion

MOUNTAIN HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH BIBLE STUDY

1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., Hammon Senior Center,

Pastor Cynthia Chess

Tuesday: 6:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VIEW BAPTIST CHURCH

348 W. Main St., in Crows Landing

Sunday: 11:00 a.m.

NEW HOPE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

1720 E. Las Palmas Ave.

Pastor Bruce McClure

209-892-3763

newhopenazca.com

Sunday: 9:30 a.m.

NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN CENTER PATTERSON CAMPUS

515 Keystone Blvd.

Pastor Jeremy Moore

209-667-5433

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

NEW LIFE IN CHRIST / NUEVA VIDA EN CRISTO

45 S. El Circulo Ave.

Rev. Isidro Solorio

209-585-5170

nuevavidaencristo@ymail.com

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. service; Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. service

OUR SAVIOUR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH

650 W. Las Palmas Ave.

Pastor Paul Johnson

209-892-5361

oursaviours@comcast.net

Sunday: 10:30 a.m. worship celebration

PATTERSON CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP

118 N. Second St. (Highway 33)

Pastor Cesar Buitrago

209-892-7911

cesarb007@gmail.com

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. worship

THE GATHERING COVENANT CHURCH

435 W. Las Palmas Ave.

209-892-9101

pattersoncovenant.org

Sunday school: 9 a.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. worship

Wednesday Service & Youth: 7 p.m.

PATTERSON FEDERATED CHURCH METHODIST-PRESBYTERIAN

45 S. El Circulo Ave.

Rev. Eun-Joo Myung

209-892-8907

www.facebook.com/pfc95363

Website: https://pattersonfederatedchurch.weebly.com/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3anpKRh

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. worship in-person and online

Tuesday: 6:00 p.m. Youth Ignite

Wednesday: 7:00 p.m. Journey Ministries for young adults

PENTECOSTALS OF PATTERSON

339 Sperry Ave.

Pastor Edward G. Jimenez

209-892-2039

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. worship

SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH

529 I St.

Nhan H. Tran, C.M. “Father Tino”, parochial vicar; and Norma Plaugher, pastoral associates

209-892-9321

Masses in English:

Saturday: 5:30 p.m.; Sunday: 8:00, and 11:00 a.m. (Patterson), 9:30 a.m. (Immaculate Heart of Mary in Crows Landing)

Masses in Spanish:

Sunday: 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. (Patterson)

First Saturday: 7:00 p.m. (Guadalupe Center in Westley)

THE RIVER OF LIFE CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP

1320 Henley Parkway, Apricot Valley Elementary School

Pastor Gilbert Ybarra

209-895-4231

www.theriverof.com

Sunday: 10:30 a.m. service; also streamed live online

WARD AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

620 Ward Ave.

Pastor Efren Rosas

209-485-3599, or 209-485-1333

