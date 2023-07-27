AGAPE BAPTIST CHURCH
501 N. First St.
Pastor A.L. Gordon
209-892-8834
Sunday: 10:45 a.m.
CHURCH OF CHRIST
600 N. Sixth St.
209-892-8680
Sunday: 10:00 a.m.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
18601 Crows Landing Rd., in Crows Landing
Bishop Joel Andrews
209-277-7046
Sunday: 9 a.m.
Spanish language branch President Dan Andersen
209 564-2802
Servicio en espanol: Sunday school: 10:10 a.m., worship service: 11:10 a.m.
DISCOVER LIFE SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST COMMUNITY CHURCH
66 N. El Circulo Ave.
Pastor Ted Baze
209-894-7696
Saturday: 9:30 a.m. Bible study, 10:30 a.m. main worship
FAMILY CHRISTIAN CENTER
18 S. Sixth St.
Pastor Israel Ulibarri
209-892-6721
www.fccpatterson.com, live stream available on YouTube.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. worship
Wednesday: 7:00 p.m. children’s programs
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
124 S. Del Puerto Ave.
Pastor Steve Stoppe
209-892-2088
Sunday: 9:00 a.m. Sunday school
10:00 a.m. worship service
GOLDEN VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH
214 N. El Circulo Ave.
Pastor Timothy Benefield
209-204-1294
Sunday: 2:00 p.m. Sunday school, 3:00 p.m. worship, Livestream available
GRAYSON BAPTIST CHURCH
8900 Laird St., in Grayson
Pastor Gary Graham
209-823-5509
Sunday: 2:45 p.m. worship
GURDWARA SAHIB DIVINE TRUTH SIKH MISSION
242 Poppy Ave.
209-495-5745
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. worship
HARVEST COMMUNITY CHURCH
225 Fifth St., in Crows Landing
Pastor Keith Hood
209-837-4828
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. worship
HARVEST SAMOAN ASSEMBLY OF GOD
415 N. First St.
Pastor Hercules Lofa
562-316-8145
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. service, 12:30 p.m. worship
IGLESIA CRISTIANA PENTECOSTES EMANUEL
435 W. Las Palmas Ave.
Servicios en español
Pastor Javier Rocha
209-892-1723 or 209-484-8829
Martha Rocha
209-814-0480
Sunday: 5:30 p.m. worship; Thursday: 7:30 p.m. worship
IGLESIA EL SINAI ASSEMBLY OF GOD
8942 River Rd., in Grayson
Revs. Adonias and Maria Morales
209-578-4505
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. devotional service
LIGHTHOUSE LIGHT OF THE WORLD CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES
31 W. Fifth St., in Crows Landing
Mailing address: P.O. Box 475, Crows Landing, CA 95313
Bishop Cecil Richardson
209-513-2810
Sunday: 9:45 a.m. worship, 1:30 p.m. walking sermon (corner of Ward and Sperry avenues); first Sunday, Holy Communion
MOUNTAIN HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH BIBLE STUDY
1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., Hammon Senior Center,
Pastor Cynthia Chess
Tuesday: 6:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VIEW BAPTIST CHURCH
348 W. Main St., in Crows Landing
Sunday: 11:00 a.m.
NEW HOPE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
1720 E. Las Palmas Ave.
Pastor Bruce McClure
209-892-3763
Sunday: 9:30 a.m.
NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN CENTER PATTERSON CAMPUS
515 Keystone Blvd.
Pastor Jeremy Moore
209-667-5433
Sunday: 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
NEW LIFE IN CHRIST / NUEVA VIDA EN CRISTO
45 S. El Circulo Ave.
Rev. Isidro Solorio
209-585-5170
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. service; Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. service
OUR SAVIOUR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
650 W. Las Palmas Ave.
Pastor Paul Johnson
209-892-5361
Sunday: 10:30 a.m. worship celebration
PATTERSON CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
118 N. Second St. (Highway 33)
Pastor Cesar Buitrago
209-892-7911
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. worship
THE GATHERING COVENANT CHURCH
435 W. Las Palmas Ave.
209-892-9101
Sunday school: 9 a.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. worship
Wednesday Service & Youth: 7 p.m.
PATTERSON FEDERATED CHURCH METHODIST-PRESBYTERIAN
45 S. El Circulo Ave.
Rev. Eun-Joo Myung
209-892-8907
Website: https://pattersonfederatedchurch.weebly.com/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3anpKRh
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. worship in-person and online
Tuesday: 6:00 p.m. Youth Ignite
Wednesday: 7:00 p.m. Journey Ministries for young adults
PENTECOSTALS OF PATTERSON
339 Sperry Ave.
Pastor Edward G. Jimenez
209-892-2039
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. worship
SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH
529 I St.
Nhan H. Tran, C.M. “Father Tino”, parochial vicar; and Norma Plaugher, pastoral associates
209-892-9321
Masses in English:
Saturday: 5:30 p.m.; Sunday: 8:00, and 11:00 a.m. (Patterson), 9:30 a.m. (Immaculate Heart of Mary in Crows Landing)
Masses in Spanish:
Sunday: 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. (Patterson)
First Saturday: 7:00 p.m. (Guadalupe Center in Westley)
THE RIVER OF LIFE CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
1320 Henley Parkway, Apricot Valley Elementary School
Pastor Gilbert Ybarra
209-895-4231
Sunday: 10:30 a.m. service; also streamed live online
WARD AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH
620 Ward Ave.
Pastor Efren Rosas
209-485-3599, or 209-485-1333
