Wrestling showed their strength in Turlock

Patterson wrestling competed in the Rumble in the Jungle tournament at John H. Pitman High school in Turlock. It was a great showcase for the program as Patterson had three wrestlers take first place at the event
Varsity boys:
Jesse Cota-12th grade- 135lbs, 1st place. Beating Jacob Yang from Sheldon in the finals.
Cota went into the tournament with a 16-4 record. He improved his record to 19-4 record and is the 19th ranked wrestler in the state.
JV boys:
Aristote Balumbu- 12th grade- 141 lbs, 1st place. 3-0 for the day
Varsity Girls:
Miriam Balumbu- 10th grade- 129 lbs., 1st place. 2-0 for the day
Other wrestlers who participated but DNP were:
Caleb Subia- 11th grade Varsity 141 lbs., 2-2 record
Alfredo Hernandez- 9th grade JV, 109lbs
Josef Skoien- 10th grade JV 223 lbs., 2-2 record
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.