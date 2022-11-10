Zaid “Zedrick” Khan, write-in candidate for mayor of Patterson, has been in the custody of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office since October 27.
Booked on felony charges of criminal threat, corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon related to an incidence of domestic violence, Khan was denied bail and is scheduled to have a mental competency hearing on December 9.
Khan was certified as a write-in candidate on September 27 after filing a Supplemental Nomination Paper to meet the 20-signature requirement. His name did not appear on voter’s ballots as he did not meet the August 17 deadline for nomination.
