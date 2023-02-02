The current class of firefighter recruits from West Stanislaus Fire Protection District got a lesson in repetition and unnatural breathing during their week four class.
The key to the exercise, WSFPD firefighter and class instructor Dan Borba told them is, “Slow is smooth, smooth is fast,” Get the gear on efficiently but get it on correctly so that it can do its job. Repeating the exercise creates a muscle memory effect that over time will develop into an unconscious practice.
While standing in formation with their gear laid at their feet, Borba timed the recruits during the gearing up exercise. The goal, less than a minute from street shoes to full turnout.
The timer ends after the last recruit completes the exercise and then buddy checks are done. Once complete, the recruits remove their gear, place their turnouts neatly in front of them and the exercise begins again.
The self-contained breathing apparatus, BA for short, are filled with compressed air and are used during fires and other incidents that create toxic breathing environments. The narrow-visioned mask and altered breathing techniques can create a claustrophobic response that may be difficult to adapt to, on this night, the recruits’ only difficulties were learning how to reach their open/close valve behind their backs.
