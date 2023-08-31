Every fall for 40 years has marked the beginning of cross-country season for me as a coach. I have the privilege of coaching cross country at Patterson High School.
I love what this sport brings into the lives of our runners. It teaches them the value of hard work, commitment, team, sacrifice, striving for goals, personal discovery, meeting a challenge, and living a balanced life.
If you don’t know what cross country is, it is distance running at either the 2 mile or 5k distance. Races are in parks, on golf courses, regional park areas, school wilderness areas, college campuses, and fairgrounds. It is a team sport. You run as individuals, but you score as a team. Your place is the point value to your team score, the lowest score wins.
Each person has value and is as important as everyone else. There is something special about preparing as a team and then stepping up to the line to race.
We remind our runners often that there are 5 essential things that you need to do to be a successful runner: rest, eat well, hydrate, run every day, and show up daily to give the best you can that day.
Our first race is coming in a couple of weeks, and it is in that moment that our runners, as a team, will be put to the test. The apostle Paul, who wrote letters to churches that are in the Bible, writes in one of his letters these great words, “let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus.” What a great metaphor.
Each of us as we live life are running the race of life. In life we set goals and face many challenges. Many of us have yet to decide to run. Many of us have signed up for the race and yet have not begun to train. Many of us are on the starting line worried if we have prepared well enough. Many of us are running alone. Many of us are in the race and it is getting tough, and the finish line seems so far off. Many of us have the finish line in sight. Wherever you are, what determines the outcomes often is what we fix our eyes on. Our life is a race and if our eyes are fixed on the wrong things, it will hinder reaching our hopes, goals, and dreams.
What is hindering you in your life as you run your race? What do you need to set aside so that you can include essential things that will help you run your race? What are you fixing your eyes on?
I have found as I run my life race, that fixing my eyes on Jesus, following, and living and loving like him leads to an unhindered life. Daily and weekly there are many of us in our community running this race we call life together with their eyes fixed on Jesus. It is there we are finding essential things that lead to abundant living and others to run alongside with.
Go find your team and run unhindered the race before you.
By the way, most of these teams gather on Sundays.
