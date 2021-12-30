With much of society still recovering from the two-years-long pandemic, 2021 was reasonably uneventful in comparison to years past. Fortunately, Patterson has weathered the COVID storm with an abundance of prevention, caution, and a lot of compassion.
Here’s a rundown of some of the noteworthy events that took place in and around Patterson throughout 2021.
Important People of Patterson
•Patterson couple, Alondra Jimenez and Jorge Delgado were named as the parents of the first baby born in 2021 at Doctor’s Medical Center. Baby boy Leonel, was born at 2:21 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. He weighed in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
•Patterson youth like Sage Ployhar, Natalie Henderson, Grant Thorpe, and Vanya Diaz have been acknowledged for their efforts to meet the needs of those less fortunate, and for bringing awareness to the plight of those struggling with mental health issues.
•Ron Swift, Patterson Irrigator’s Editor and Publisher Emeritus, was recognized by the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. Swift was named “Outstanding Stanislaus County Senior Citizen,” and was called a “cherished pillar of the community” by District 5 Supervisor Channce Condit.
•Two-time Paralympic Silver Medalist Dani Hansen (class of 2021), announced her retirement to a crowd that gathered to welcome her home from the Tokyo games.
•Victor Nnaji (class of 2018), was awarded the Donald A. Strauss Foundation Scholarship for his solar powered water well design. The well, constructed in the Nigerian village of Amurri, will afford villagers safer and more efficient access to clean water.
•Natalie Villanueva (class of 2020), published her second and third book this year. “Misplaced”, Villanueva’s first book, was published in 2020. “Placed” completed the duology in February 2021. In November she published a book of poetry titled, “The Joy of Forgetting”.
Patterson Joint Unified School District
•The district received worldwide media coverage for their Logistics and Transportation program that has resulted in graduates becoming licensed truck drivers right out of high school. The impact of the truck driving program has far reaching potential for improving supply chain issues experienced across the world due to the pandemic, as well as the ever increasing gap in the skilled trades as trained professionals retire.
•PJUSD has also received national attention for being the first district in the country to implement free Wi-Fi access for all district families. Using CARES Act funds, the district was able to complete the project that was started back in 2018. Now, all families, even those in remote areas, have access to Wi-Fi affording students more equitable access to their education.
•The science building and theater projects at PHS are expected to be complete early 2022. The projects will help accommodate the expanding population of students in Patterson while offering students a technology boost to their concerts and stage productions.
•Health staff at PJUSD received Congressional recognition for their efforts to keep students and staff safe throughout the pandemic. The offices of Senator Anna Caballero, Congressman Josh Harder, Assemblymember Adam Gray, and Supervisor Channce Condit were represented during the school board meeting when health staff received their commendation.
Community Events
Due to pandemic restrictions, the Apricot Fiesta was cancelled for the second year in a row, delaying the 50th anniversary celebrations again, and long-time Fiesta organizer Marilyn Hoobler announced her retirement. After more than 35 years of planning, organizing and hosting the Fiesta, Hoobler has taken permanent leave to spend more time with her family.
Patterson Police Services hosted a surprise pop-up block party at Felipe Garza Park with the help of the Patterson Lions Club, and Patterson Fire Department. A Sheriff’s Department helicopter that made a surprise landing on the field made the night unforgettable for those gathered. Deputies also participated in the annual Patterson Presents event delivering Christmas gifts to Patterson families in need.
Patterson Fire, Patterson Volunteer Fire, and West Stanislaus Fire Protection District put on Operation Santa bringing gifts to more than 300 families in Patterson, Westley, and Grayson. Santa’s immunity to the cold and rainy weather this year was a great benefit for those who look forward to a rare December sighting.
The annual Christmas events hosted by The City of Patterson, Soroptomist of Patterson, and the Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce were certainly highlights of the year for many. The Candy Cane Hunt, Hot Cocoa 5k, and Christmas Parade were events that helped bring a joyful end to what was another difficult year. Pattersonites participated in the home and business decorating contest with gusto, providing hours of peaceful entertainment during the hectic holiday season.
Public Safety
Patterson resident and West Stanislaus Fire Protection District volunteer firefighter Richard Gerety was seriously injured while assigned to the Caldor Fire that burned in El Dorado and Amador counties. Gerety spent a month in the burn unit recovering from injuries sustained on the fire line before returning home to his wife and son.
Engine 50, a 1996 Spartan Fire Apparatus that responds to incidents in the rural areas of the Westside communities including Del Puerto Canyon, incidents on Interstate 5, as well as providing mutual aid to communities to the north and south of Patterson was replaced with a newer 2013 Pierce Velocity Type One engine.
A drop in crime statistics has been noted throughout the pandemic but Patterson has been impacted by significant violent criminal acts that have left the community reeling.
Seventeen year old Jose Mendoza succumbed to injuries sustained in a stabbing. A month-long multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of Osama Mujahid, 20, and an unidentified juvenile for the death of Mendoza. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Mujahid on Jan. 19.
The body of Patterson resident Anthony Pistoia, 62, was found in the California Aqueduct in Westley. His roommate, Juan Ramon Haro Ortega, 33, was arrested for his murder.
An armed carjacking in Westley ended in the homicide of Tracy resident Elizabeth Mann, 60. Tierra Davis, 18, of Stockton was arrested after initially fleeing the scene of the crime.
A stabbing on Pinto Way left two injured and resulted in the arrest of Emily Butler, 26.
Multiple search warrants have been served on properties in and around Patterson for the illegal cultivation of marijuana. The search warrants effectively removed hundreds of thousands of dollars from the hands of dealers, resulted in the confiscation of numerous handguns, rifles, and shotguns, and removed children from dangerous living conditions.
Government
Governor Gavin Newsom survived a recall effort brought by California resident, Orrin Heatlie. The petition to recall the governor failed when nearly 62% of voter turnout declined to vote for his removal from office.
Locally, Supervisor Channce Condit has been working with Del Puerto Healthcare District to promote the district’s efforts to extend the services they offer. Looking ahead, Condit and the District hope to bring 24-hour urgent care or possibly even a new hospital to the Westside.
Patterson’s Mayor, Dennis McCord has been under public scrutiny for actions committed by him in his role as a math teacher at Patterson High School. McCord was investigated by Patterson Police Services after inappropriate electronic communications he had with a female student were observed by her parents. The investigation did not result in criminal charges. McCord has remained in his mayoral position during the school district’s investigation and subsequent discipline procedure.
Pandemic
As of December 28, California Department of Public Health reports 79% of the state’s population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of 5,076,795 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in California since the first case was reported on January 26, 2020. Deaths resulting from COVID-19 infection are reported to number 75,558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.