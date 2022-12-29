Year in Review 2022

Twelve months, 52 weeks, 365 days – technically 362 since this edition will be delivered to your door just before the year end, but who’s counting? Let’s revisit some of Patterson’s most notable events from 2022.
January
•A four to one vote approved the development agreement between The City and Baldwin Ranch Development, LLC. Initially drawing criticism from residents, Patterson Joint Unified School District, and multiple Stanislaus County offices, Patterson City Council approved an amendment to the General Plan that allowed the rezoning of the more than 130-acre project area from light industrial to residential and commercial.
•Del Puerto Health Care Center began providing behavioral health services. The program, which is designed to provide support for patients who may be experiencing mental health troubles such as anxiety and depression, is overseen by Patterson High School class of 2010 Alumni, Jessica Herrera.
February
•Patterson High School boys’ soccer concluded the regular season 17-0-1, clinching the Central California Conference after defeating Buhach Colony 12-0. They followed that up by clinching their undefeated season and the number one seed in Sac-Joaquin Division III playoffs with a 2-1 victory over Central Valley.
•Ron Swift, 84 of Patterson died Friday, February 4th at his home in Patterson where he had lived for nearly 60 years. Ron was the owner and editor of the Patterson Irrigator for 40 years and a newspaper columnist for 57 years.
•Patterson City Council approved a joint statement calling allegations of inappropriate electronic communication between Patterson High School teacher and mayor, Dennis McCord, and a 15-year-old female student, “serious and troubling.”
•U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jerry Arredondo, who served overseas in Kuwait, Japan and Saudi Arabia was a bone marrow donor through the “Be The Match” program. Arredondo was flown to La Joya on January 3 2022 where he underwent the procedure at Scripps Green Hospital in San Diego.
March
•Seven Sacred Heart Catholic School students were selected to exhibit their art in the 2022 Young@Art Student Exhibition at Mistlin Gallery.
•The Patterson High School Varsity Boys Soccer team defeated San Mateo’s #2 seeded Argon High School to become the 2021-2022 CIF D3 NorCal Champions.
•The Advanced Agricultural Mechanics class at Patterson High School built a bridge for the Creekside Middle School garden.
•Augusta Farley, Owner, Behavioral Consultant and Training Director at Best Friends Pet Resort & Canine Academy, announced her retirement.
April
•Patterson Education Advocacy Committee held a rally in the downtown circle across from City Hall in opposition to residential development within the city.
•A river bottom vegetation fire forced residents on Stakes Street and Charles Street to evacuate their homes in Grayson. Three divisions, over 100 firefighters from more than 10 agencies laid thousands of feet of hose and worked to contain the fire.
•Dr. Reyes Gauna announced as incoming Superintendent of Patterson Joint Unified School District following Dr. Phil Alfano’s retirement.
May
•Love Patterson returned to the city with a rally of about 200 people at North Park.
•CSU Stanislaus student Veronica Vargas hosted C.A.R.E. (Community, Awareness, Resources, and Education) Fair for the special needs community. The fair, a graduation project for Vargas, offered resources and activities for developmentally disabled people of all ages.
•A strong season ended in victory for the junior varsity baseball team as the Tigers earned the title of Central California Conference Champions. Patterson swept #2 Buhach Colony 12-6 on the Thunder’s home turf to take their reign as CCC Champs for the 2021-2022 season.
June
•The Patterson Apricot Fiesta finally returned for the 50th anniversary celebration after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-year hiatus.
•Kaeley Wheeland (Water Polo, Swimming), and Jacob Guevarra (Football, Basketball, Baseball) were named the 2021-22 Central California Conference Scholar-Athletes.
•Patterson High School class of 2016 graduate, Sean Hicks was the only Stanislaus County representative at the Special Olympics USA games in Orlando, Florida. Hicks competed on behalf of Northern California against all 50 states and Caribbean islands and earned a Silver Medal in the long jump and placed 6th and 7th in the 100- and 200-meter race.
July
•Joseph Gutierrez completed his Eagle project as he wraps up his 12 years of scout service. The Eagle Scout installed two community accessible book boxes to Walnut Grove and Grayson Elementary. The book boxes provide children, who may not otherwise have, the opportunity to access titles throughout the year.
•Taniyah Irvin won Reserve Supreme Champion Market Rabbit Meat Pen and later took home the Champion FFA Rabbit Meat Pen. Leia Vergaegen won Reserve Champion FFA Rabbit Meat Pen and then went on to also win the Champion FFA Rabbit Single Fryer at the Stanislaus County Fair.
•Patterson High School Senior, Kenya Ayala was selected by the American Legion Auxiliary to participate in activities centered on learning about government and the political system via ALA Girls State.
August
•The Hammon Senior Center board members hosted a memorial service in honor of more than 30 senior community members who have died since the beginning of the pandemic. Restrictions have prevented the gathering of large groups, including funeral services.
•Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services (Stan OES) held a joint agency fire training exercise that included West Stanislaus Fire Protection District, Patterson Fire, Newman Fire, Cal Fire SCU, and the Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department Air Support Unit (ASU). The exercise served to teach effective communication between air and ground units during fire response and offered the ASU their first opportunity to gain live fire experience using the Bambi Bucket.
•After qualifying as one of the best Junior Division Baseball teams in the region, The Patterson Pirates put their strength to the test as they competed against the top talent in California and won the Tournament of Champions in Stockton.
September
•A spate of apparently intentional fires was an additional burden on Patterson’s fire agencies during the recent extreme heatwave. Abandoned properties on Highway 33 near M Street and on Las Palmas Avenue may have been the target of arson.
•Patterson Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees voted to approve the inclusion of new PHS Student Board Member, Isaiah Rivera. Following the unanimous approval, Dr. Reyes Gauna swore Rivera in with the School Board Oath of Office.
•Council members unanimously approved to change the name of a portion of Baldwin Road to Jeremiah Way in honor of Jeremiah Schali, a life-long member of the community and city employee at the time of his death.
•Family, friends, and community members joined Patterson High School and District staff to dedicate the new science building in memory of former biology teacher, Eugene Field.
•Preliminary evidence gathered through video surveillance and interviews of witnesses indicated Angelo Santana was heavily intoxicated when he attempted to force entry into the home of Yuhui Zheng and Yang Luan. Santana was killed by the homeowner during the incident.
October
•One hundred years of history were celebrated by several hundred past and present Northmead dignitaries – the majority of which were, of course, current students. Many former students, teachers, support staff, and superintendents Dr. Patrick Sweeney and Dr. Phil Alfano were at the celebration.
•New Assistant Principal at Apricot Valley Elementary School, Jorge Pinedo, looks forward to building relationships with parents, the community, and instilling constructive character traits such as trustworthiness and respectfulness into his students. A native of Grayson, CA, Pinedo and his family moved to the Westside from Mexico in 1975.
November
•Significant changes in the superintendent’s cabinet have resulted in Patterson High School Principal Dave Smith filling in as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Joe Silveira, while Silveira serves as the Interim Assistant Superintendent of Educational services, a position previously held by Veronica Miranda. Miranda was reassigned to the preschool program in September. Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services, Jeff Menge, tendered his resignation on October 28.
•Zaid “Zedrick” Khan, write-in candidate for mayor of Patterson, has been in the custody of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office since October 27. Booked on felony charges of criminal threat, corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon related to an incidence of domestic violence, Khan was denied bail and is scheduled to have a mental competency hearing on December 9.
•A purchase agreement between the City and property owner of 33 South Del Puerto Avenue has been reached. The property is the current site of Patterson Police Service – the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Substation that serves Patterson.
•The Patterson High School Varsity Football team dominated competition during the 2022 season securing its first back-to-back Conference Championship since 1945-1946, when National news had President Truman declaring an official end to World War II, and locally, Patterson Frozen Foods was founded.
•A ruling handed down in the Stanislaus County Superior Court determined that the Final Environmental Impact Report prepared for the Del Puerto Canyon Reservoir Project is deficient. The Del Puerto Water District was ordered to decertify the EIR and vacate approval of the project.
December
•“A Magical Christmas” – Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce hosted its first ever Downtown Christmas Festival that looks to not only combine classic events but introduce new holiday cheers as well.
•The newly elected candidates Michael Clauzel - Mayor, Jessica Romero - District B, and Carlos Roque - District D were seated at the city council meeting on Dec. 6. Incumbent candidates, Cynthia Homen and Alfred Parham will step down from their council seats while Dominic Farinha will remain in his position as District C councilmember through 2024, the remainder of his term.
•Luis Ortiz Solorzano, 20-year-old resident of Gustine, was arrested for robbery and charges related to an illegal firearm after two Patterson men reported a man in a ski-mask approached them with a weapon before stealing a phone and a wallet and escaping in a car.
•13-year-old Patterson resident Aaliyah Garcia is, in her parents’ words, a miracle child. From the brink of death to dancing in this year’s performance of the Nutcracker, her life has been full of dark valleys and thrilling vistas.
•Running through the jungles of Isla De La Roqueta and lifting under the spotlights of the Acapulco International Center, Patterson native, William Samarripa represented the United States in Mexico’s Tropical WOD Fest 2022.
