Yolanda Plascencia Torres, 64 of Patterson passed away Monday, June 27th at her residence.
Mrs. Plascencia Torres was born in Jalisco, Mexico and was a resident of Patterson for 20 years. She loved gardening, cooking, listening to music, giving, hosting, and making people laugh. Yolanda talked to everyone and she knew no stranger.
Mrs. Plascencia Torres is survived by her husband, Manuel Plascencia Gonzalez; sons, Samuel Plascencia Torres, Manuel Plascencia Torres and Gerardo Plascencia Torres all of Patterson; daughter, Lorena Plascencia Torres of Newman; six brothers; eight sisters; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a great-granddaughter on the way.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Wednesday, July 13th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 14th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
