Yom Kippur is an annual holiday in the Jewish faith. Considered the holiest day in Judaism, Yom Kippur is also known as the Day of Atonement.
According to History.com, Yom Kippur marks the culmination of the 10 Days of Awe. Those 10 days represent a period of introspection and repentance. On Yom Kippur, faithful Jews are asked to make amends and seek forgiveness for sins committed during the previous 12 months. Yom Kippur has many traditions, including a roughly 25-hour period of fasting and prayer.
Jews believe that God judges all people’s fate for the coming year during the 10 Days of Awe, which begin with the Jewish New Year celebration of Rosh Hashanah. Due to the significance of Yom Kippur, Jews refrain from work on the holiday. That includes high-profile professional athletes. In fact, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax, a practicing Jew, famously refused to pitch in Game One of the 1965 World Series because the game was scheduled to take place on Yom Kippur.
Religious services on Yom Kippur bear such significance that some congregations seek additional space to accommodate all worshippers. While the 25-hour fast is a significant component of the holiday, some people are exempt from fasting. Women who have recently given birth, the sick and the elderly are allowed to eat during Yom Kippur. Those who observe the fast do so because it is believed to cleanse the body and spirit.
As significant as the fast is, food still plays an essential role in Yom Kippur observations. For instance, feasts of the eve of Yom Kippur tend to be plentiful so people who will fast can gather strength for the holiday. In addition, once the fast has ended, another festive meal takes place. In 2023, Yom Kippur will begin on the evening of, September 24 and end on the evening of September 25.
