Young Writer’s Workshop inspires and builds confidence in youth authors

This month, I took an 80-hour road trip to Tennessee.
I’ve always been interested in stories, but in 2020 I committed to writing seriously. I started a blog (benefieldbookmark.com) and began posting weekly book reviews. I've finished three books and multiple short stories. Around this time, the Young Writer’s Workshop entered my life.
YWW (called YDubs by the members) is essentially Facebook for young Christian writers. It includes hours’ worth of lessons on writing, a place to ask expert instructors any question you might have, and a community of over 700 writers. Many of us have formed close friendships with each other during our time in the program, so when they announced their first in-person conference since 2019, I knew I wanted to go.
But driving from California to Newport, Tennessee is no easy feat. With my dad at the wheel, we journeyed across the country, stopping to visit friends and rest along the way. We stayed with family in Oklahoma for the weekend, going to church with them that Sunday morning before hitting the road again that afternoon. After roughly 36 hours of driving, we pulled up to the conference building Monday afternoon. The humidity wrapped around everything like a hot, wet blanket, which this California resident was not prepared for whatsoever.
The conference itself was spectacular. Author Chuck Black spoke about building a fictional world for your story, and I took notes so fast that my pencil nearly caught on fire. I’ll be drawing from his insights for years to come, I’m sure. We also sat in on a virtual Q&A with Christopher Paolini, author of The Inheritance Cycle.
Lesser-known authors spoke as well, such as Jenna Terese and Kellyn Roth, but one of my favorite sessions came from YDubs instructor Josiah DeGraaf. He spoke on how the Bible can inform the structure of our stories, and what emotions should occur at various story beats. This changed my understanding of plot structure from a formulaic recipe to a tool that accomplishes specific purposes.
To complement the sessions, each day we came together to help each other with our writing projects. On Monday, we gathered in small groups around tables and brainstormed. Tuesday, we booted up our laptops and pulled out our notebooks for a focused writing session. It’s impossible to describe how the non-stop click of keyboards and atmosphere of productivity put me in the writing zone. And on Wednesday, we split up into parties of two or three to give feedback on each other’s writing.
But of course, this isn’t any regular writing conference. This is the YDubs Conference. Most of us had never met in person before, forming friendships and having fun only through the online community, knowing one another only by our profile pictures. We’re all outsiders, oddballs, and getting around 100 of us together in one physical location could only mean one thing—the best kind of chaos.
During the brainstorming session, most tables were a constant eruption of laughter and excited chatter. We created more inside jokes than legitimate ideas—that was certainly the case at my table.
Some students organized games of capture the flag, chess, and Mafia. Others ventured away from the conference grounds, hiking into the woods together and enjoying the beautiful scenery. Still others simply chatted around a table, discussing weather and travel. A few brought instruments and formed an impromptu band, playing songs together. The four conference days created many memories that I won’t soon forget.
At the conference’s outset, we were told all doors on convention center property would automatically lock after 10 p.m. Thus, those who stayed in the on-site hotel rooms had to be inside by then. One night, two students and I helped in the kitchen and prepared breakfast for the next day. We were happy to help, but as the minutes passed by and the curfew neared, our nervousness grew. Should we be locked outside, we had no way of contacting anyone inside. My phone was dead; the other two teens didn’t have one.
Tension filled the walk back to our rooms. Would we be stuck outside until someone happened by? Might we be forced to sleep in the bug-infested woods nearby?
Turns out, the convention center owners had fixed the doors, so they still weren’t locked as we walked up after 10 p.m. All our fears were in vain, but we still got a good scare out of it.
We drove away Thursday afternoon, following many goodbyes and selfies with friends. We had to be back in Patterson by Saturday, which meant no stops—just 36 hours across the interstate, plus a few hours of sleep at gas stations.
Looking back, I’d do it all again, obscenely long drive and all. The things I learned and the memories I forged will stick with me for the rest of my life.
If you’re a young writer looking for guidance, check out the Young Writer’s Workshop at theyoungwriter.com. The program has catapulted my writing forward in a way I could have never done alone.
