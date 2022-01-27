Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord has risen upon you, for behold, darkness will cover the earth and deep darkness the peoples; but the Lord will rise upon you and His glory will appear upon you. Nations will come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your rising. Isaiah 60:1-3 (NASB)
These are days when there has been a new level of fear, chaos, and uncertainty sweeping over our nation. A cloud of darkness has covered our land. People are desperate for help and answers. But these are days when God’s glory is rising.
I am reminded of the time when the disciples were caught in a great storm on the Sea of Galilee, and Jesus was asleep in the stern of the boat. They came to Him and woke Him, saying, “Save us, Lord; we are perishing!” He said to them, “Why are you afraid, you men of little faith?” Then He got up and rebuked the winds and the sea, and it became perfectly calm. Matthew 8:25-26 It may be dark and stormy, and we may get tossed by the wind and the waves, but we must remember that Jesus is with us in our boat. We don’t need to be afraid. If we do struggle with fear, we must allow the Lord to overcome that within us, and we must learn to walk in His peace.
The prophet Isaiah says, “Do not fear, for I am with you; do not anxiously look about you, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, surely I will help you, surely I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10 We must allow the Lord to exchange our fear for faith and peace.
We also need to be reminded that light always displaces darkness. In spite of the darkness, these are the days where the Lord’s glory is rising! This is our opportunity to rise and shine. It is when people are feeling unsure and uncertain that we have the opportunity to bring faith and hope. Remember, the light shines brightest in darkness! Jesus reminds us in Matthew 5:14-16 that we “are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden; nor does anyone light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven.”
As followers of Jesus, we must hold out the hope of the Gospel which brings reconciliation to God through Jesus. It not only aligns us with our Creator; it enables us to live meaningful lives of love and faith. It enables us to not fear calamity or uncertainty. The world is being drawn to the light of Christ within us. People are listening. We must be ready to give the reason for our faith and hope. Jesus is the very center of our faith. He is the very source of our hope.
Jesus reminds us in John 12:32 that when He is lifted up, He will draw all people to Himself. May this be our as we journey through this new year!
By Pastor Paul Johnson, Our Savior’s Lutheran. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.