During the 2/1/22 Council Meeting, there were 20 community members who spoke out in concern for Mayor McCord's alleged unethical behavior and dereliction of duties.
After hearing 20 of his constituents express their concern, Council Member Parham stated “We have the same group of the same individuals and it makes me very suspicious as to the intent in many cases.” His statement would have seemed much more fitting had it been directed at the one community member who spoke and eight community members who sent emails in support of Mayor McCord.
Out of our Mayor’s nine community supporters, six were Mayor McCord's immediate and non-immediate family, two were close friends of the family and the last one was a Planning Commissioner for the City of Patterson.
It is concerning to me that instead of Council Member Parham hearing the concerns of mothers and fathers, his constituents, he attempted to shift the blame on the community instead of placing the blame where it belongs, on our Mayor.
I would highly encourage anyone who is still unsure about what is fact or fiction in this matter, to do a public information request and read the police report for yourself. Although Mayor McCord's actions were not deemed illegal, they seem highly unethical and have caused him to now become a derelict to his duties as our Mayor.
I would also highly encourage anyone who is curious what our 3.5 hour City Council Meeting was like to watch, the video is on the city’s Vimeo page. Public Comment for the Public Hearing started at 2 hours and 11 minutes. The next City Council Meeting is 2/15 at 7pm and I would love to see another great turn out!
Kandace Weyhrauch
Patterson, CA
P.S. I did not get the DRC appointment but I am still working hard everyday!
