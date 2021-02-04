These pandemic times have impacted our lives in immeasurable ways, some of which we will not know the ultimate outcome for years to come. I see the struggle of individuals making payments, finding child care, all while navigating a different social climate where we are isolated, and masked - all of this of course for the greater good. Knowing that the vaccine is here (Creekside Middle School this Friday at 9:00am for those 65+) provides some relief and hope for normalcy.
Another exciting development is that Patterson will be joining Stanislaus County’s RAD Card Program, where consumers will double their money when they make purchases at local qualifying small businesses. Undoubtedly, this will revitalize our economy while plumping our wallets at our favorite mom and pop shops. In addition, businesses who wish to apply for PPP money at this time, but are not clear on the details, are invited to a public forum where loan specialists and those knowledgeable about PPP will educate on the topic.
Join us for the FREE Public Forum next Thursday, February 11th at 6:00pm https://bit.ly/PattersonLearn to learn about the RAD Card (everyone), and PPP (small business)! Please log-in and attend to learn how you can take advantage of this opportunity.
Graciously,
Shivaugn Alves
Council Person
