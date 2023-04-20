Youth Action Commission aims to empower teens

It’s a big world out there, and many teens may feel their opinions and input are little valued. But the Youth Action Commission is a tool to change that. With direct input and involvement from the teens of Patterson, it’s the perfect way to make a difference in your community.
The YAC is a teen-led program that aims to give teens the chance to make a difference. It teaches them leadership, social skills, problem-solving, team building, and community service. The members head up the organization of four community events per year, working with other businesses and organizations to accomplish their plans.
Through the program, teens have organized movie nights, game days for Patterson’s seniors, family fun days, and a multitude of fundraisers. They also have held teen nights out and an event known as The Taste of Patterson, where local restaurants and the YAC collaborate to feed seniors with a wide array of the town’s cuisine. Jason Hayward, Patterson’s Youth Development Supervisor, said of the commission, “The teens that are participating get opportunities to gain leadership skills, plan events in the community, community service, and get involved.” He continued, “I think they’re having a very positive impact.”
One monthly event the commission oversees is the Teen Night Out, an evening of games, activities, and food for anyone ages 12-18. These take place at Tilton Park and are available free of charge.
Kalaya Weyhrauch is one member, having joined at the beginning of the 2022–2023 school year. She is currently the vice chair and has helped oversee many community events. When asked about her favorite part of the experience, she responded, “Getting to plan different events for different types of people.” The YAC organizes not only for teens but also seniors and families.
Outside of the meetings, the skills she’s learned have also affected her everyday life. She mentioned that involvement in the Youth Action Commission has improved her leadership and planning. “It’s a good program to teach you how to plan and how to be prepared for an event, and leadership skills,” Weyhrauch said.
The YAC began about 15 years ago under the guidance of Patterson’s Youth Development Committee, a board made up of professionals and city staff. While discussing ways to help local teens, they landed on the idea of a commission that would encourage youth involvement and input. It’s been running smoothly ever since.
To learn more about the YAC, you can visit ci.patterson.ca.us/438/Youth-Action-Commission to register or call (209) 895-8083. Registration is open to anyone between the 7th and 12th grades. The members also encourage anyone interested to drop by during one of their meetings—running from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday—and get acquainted with the program.
