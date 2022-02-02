Zacarias Ortiz Rodriguez, 90 of Patterson passed away surrounded in love on Tuesday, January 25th at his residence.
Mr. Rodriguez was born in Michoacan, Mexico and was a resident of Patterson for 17 years by way of Fremont, Ca. He worked in auto manufacturing with GM and Nummi for many years before retiring. He was a simple man who loved walking his beloved dog Nemo, enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together. Zacarias was a kind man that would help anyone in need and loved being around his grandchildren.
Mr. Rodriguez is survived by his wife, Susan
Rodriguez of Patterson; sons, Ruben Aguilar of Vacaville, Michael Rodriguez and Raymond Rodriguez both of Patterson; brother, Prisciliano Rodriguez of Fremont; sisters, Leocadia Rodriguez of Soledad and Esperanza Solorio of Los Angeles; grandchildren, Crystal Aguilar, Ruben Aguilar Jr., Dominic Aguilar, Alexandria Rodriguez, Zachary Rodriguez, Lauren Rodriguez, Faith Rodriguez, Raymond Rodriguez Jr., Alyssa Schmidt, Nicole Aguilar, Jonathan Novak, Devon Novak; 7 great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:30 am followed by a Rosary at 10:30 am and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, Friday, February 11th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
