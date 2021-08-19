The Planning Commission approved the Zacharias and Baldwin Ranch Master Plan (ZBRMP) on August 12 giving the go ahead to annex land and amend aspects of the city’s General Plan to allow future development.
The meeting lasted three hours with committee members asking for clarification on topics ranging from the number of miles of bike trails that are included in the plans, to the type of decorative lighting that will be used.
Commissioners Ron West and Dianna Anderson both shared their concerns about the number of traffic signals included in the plan.
West wasn’t convinced by the 25 million dollar budget for traffic signals that are planned and requested language be added that will insure future plans use roundabouts wherever they are feasible, rather than traffic signals. City Manager Ken Irwin clarified that the city’s Traffic Master Plan is policy and will be followed for future plans. The Traffic Master Plan includes the use of roundabouts as traffic control as a safer and less expensive alternative to traffic signals.
Irwin also discussed the sources of funding for the ZBRMP explaining that these projects will have no financial effect on the city’s funds as these developments are being funded completely by developers. West wasn’t convinced that taxpayers won’t be affected by the associated costs. “Homeowners, renters, people living here will pay for it, ultimately,” he said, referring to the final cost of property potentially being higher for consumers so that developers can cover the cost of their investments.
In response to concerns about safety issues related to traffic signals, David James, Community Development Director discussed with the committee that the developments have been designed with traffic reduction in mind. Noting the City’s plan to follow a “smart street” design that allows commerce and residential areas to be easily accessible by bikes or other non-vehicular means.
Patterson Irrigation District, Laborers Local 1130, and Patterson Joint Unified School District were some agencies among local residents who gave public comments.
Most significantly noted from the agencies who gave comments were concerns about water availability and school sites. Both topics have repeatedly been brought to city staff.
Concerns brought by PID were related to relocating infrastructure, groundwater recharging issues due to drought conditions and the alleged failure of the City to follow its own General Plan to preserve ag land. The claims made by PID included that the Master Plan underestimated the amount of ground water needed to complete the project, risking further depletion of the natural underground aquifers.
Assistant Superintendent Jeff Menge again made public comments on behalf of PJUSD. Concerns about significant overcrowding due to the lack of available classrooms are ongoing. These projects are expected to bring several thousand students into the district when completed.
However, the Baldwin development will add several hundred students alone, and those students will be directed to Apricot Valley Elementary as no new school site is listed in the plan. A problematic plan as AVE is nearly at capacity now.
Menge confirmed that a school, once a site has been approved, takes about three years to build.
Ultimately, Irwin agreed to reach out to the District to discuss options.
Some of these concerns were also brought by residents who are concerned about losing the use of their own agriculture property, as well as residents who appreciate and respect Patterson’s continued agriculture heritage.
Increasing a population that relies on groundwater that is replenished by rain and snowfall is of concern to many residents in California’s ever present drought conditions.
