The City’s Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 12 regarding the Master Plan for the Zacharias and Baldwin Ranch developments.
The Master Plan project consists of Annexation, General Plan amendments, Pre-Zoning, Master Plan, Development Agreement and a Final EIR.
As described in chapter 1, “The Master Plan project areas are comprised of two areas. The Zacharias project area is 1,158.4 acres located on the north end of the City of Patterson bounded by Rogers Road (west), Zacharias Road (north), the California Northern Railroad tracks and Ward Avenue (east), and existing residential and business park uses (south). The Baldwin Ranch project area is 68.7 acres located at the south end of Baldwin Road and is contiguous to the Delta-Mendota Canal (west), the City of Patterson Corporation Yard (north), and agricultural uses (east and south).”
The plan, though quite voluminous, is fairly easy to navigate and is a wealth of information for residents who are interested in the future growth of the city.
Guided by the City’s General Plan, development in the two areas is comprised of commercial and residential use including mixed density housing, retail shopping, and business park use in the Zacharias project area.
After annexation some agriculture use will remain in the Ivy-Rose ranchette area including the keeping of livestock. Permitted crop production may continue until development in the area begins.
The Baldwin Ranch project will provide medium density housing only due to its smaller size.
Patterson plans to continue developing neighborhoods that include open spaces or parks, connected streets, as well as bike and pedestrian only trails. Cul de sacs and roundabouts will continue to be used as traffic reducing measures that increase safe travel for vehicles and pedestrians alike.
Increased traffic is a significant concern for many in Patterson and there are some mitigation strategies in the Master Plan that address traffic, specifically as it relates to the Zacharias project.
As development of the Baldwin and Zacharias projects move forward, there are some unknown aspects of the mitigation of traffic.
The South County Corridor, and a new Interstate 5 interchange at Zacharias Road are both projects that have been discussed by the County but as yet have no start date.
Similarly, construction of the improved interchange at Sperry Avenue and Interstate 5 also has no known start date.
These three traffic plans are not in the City’s control. Due to the impact on freeway traffic these right of way projects are the responsibility of the County and Cal-Trans. However, some of the funding for roadway improvements (expanding Highway 33, installation of new traffic lights) will be the responsibility of the project.
Responses to the Master Plan’s Draft Environmental Impact Report were received by The City from The Department of Fish and Wildlife, Department of Toxic Substances Control, Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, Stanislaus County Environmental Review Committee, Local Agency Formation Commission, Harem, Crabtree, and Suntag Attorneys who represent Patterson Irrigation District, the Patterson Irrigation Groundwater Sustainability Agency (PID), West Stanislaus Irrigation District and the West Stanislaus Irrigation Groundwater Sustainability Agency (WSID), San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, and resident Hank Gnesa.
The City provided responses to each of the agency’s and Gnesa’s comments in the City’s Master Plan Project Final Environmental Impact Report.
History
In November 2020 the property now known as Baldwin Ranch was re-zoned to allow residential development. At the time residents, County staff, Patterson Joint Unified School Superintendent’s Office and Board of Trustee members spoke against the change in zoning.
Concerns that the rezoning was being “fast-tracked,” and “sneaked through,” were shared during a more than three-hour long public comment period.
Complaints that a lack of communication with the applicant developer left PJUSD staff and representatives feeling like they had missed something.
Director of Community Development David James, and applicant developer Joseph Hollowell commented that conversations with the District were ongoing and that multiple potential school sites had been identified.
Recent School Board meetings have included discussions regarding the need for more classrooms. Patterson’s economic growth has contributed to recent school restructuring, likely necessitating the need for temporary classroom structures at school sites in the future.
The Master Plan as it will be presented on Thursday August 12 does not include any school sites in the Baldwin Ranch project. Instead, the Plan directs elementary students to Apricot Valley Elementary.
Until such a time as the Zacharias project is developed, including a new elementary and new middle school, Patterson students are likely to face overcrowded school facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.