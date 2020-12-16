Zenaida Diaz, 58, of Patterson passed away Sunday, December 6th at her home in Patterson.
Mrs. Diaz was born in Mexico and was a resident of Patterson for 42 years. She was a homemaker and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson.
Mrs. Diaz is survived by her son, Pedro Diaz of Patterson; daughters, Guadalupe Vega, Mireya Diaz, Ariana Diaz and Elizabeth Diaz all of Patterson; nine brothers and one sister.
Services were held earlier this week.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.